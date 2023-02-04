Route 66 was decommissioned almost four decades ago, but it still looms large in New Mexico, which used to host almost 400 miles of the Mother Road.
Towns that were long ago bypassed by Interstate 40 still tout their ties to “America’s Main Street.” Even Santa Fe has a Route 66 connection, although since the route only passed through here for 11 years, it’s more of a footnote than a highlight in the long history of the City Different.
For Brennen Matthews, that first Route 66 road trip changed his life.
It led to a second trip, which led him to found Route, a magazine dedicated to celebrating the road. Late last year, he published Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America Along Route 66, with University of New Mexico Press.
The book tells the story of a Kenya native’s first cross-country trip along the historic highway with his wife, Kate, and son, Thembi, in 2016. They traveled “from the bookends of a very liberal Chicago and very liberal Los Angeles to everything in-between,” he said, as the presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump raged in the background.
“We were seeing it from both sides, just how polarizing everything was becoming,” Matthews said in an interview.
Matthews’ book isn’t a guidebook, although it is full of tips about motels, meals and roadside attractions that will doubtless be useful to anyone considering a similar journey. And while the book is full of the author’s thoughts about the sights and people he encounters, he mostly doesn’t let his internal monologue bog down the story. The main characters are the people he meets along the way, and small-town America itself.
While Matthews mostly keeps his politics to himself in the book, he makes it clear he prefers this America to the big city. The book starts not in Chicago — the actual start of Route 66 — but in Wilmington, Ill., a small town about 60 miles to the south. His description of the traffic and chaos as he reaches the route’s end in Los Angeles is one of the few times in the book where he doesn’t seem to be enjoying himself. Another such moment is when he describes his initial impressions of Albuquerque’s visible poverty and drug use, although by the end of the chapter he has decided the Duke City is “a jewel in the crown of Route 66” — impressed by its hiking, culture and cuisine.
“In many ways, it seems, there are two Americas,” Matthews muses at one point. “The big-city, high-flying, ultramodern, politically correct one where people tend to be incredibly concerned with what others think about how they think, and where ambitious people dwell due to industry and opportunity, endeavoring to climb the ladder of career success. And then there are places like Cuba [Mo.] — small-town or rural America, where people care more about their reputation than about any business acumen or any of the isms that define big-city America.”
The book also celebrates the optimistic American spirit that Route 66 itself embodies. It’s a spirit Matthews sees in people he meets along the way, like Kevin and Nancy Mueller, Michigan natives who hit the road when Kevin lost his job and ended up buying Tucumcari’s Blue Swallow Motel.
“As I walked back to our room to get my troops ready, I realized that Kevin and Nancy’s story had a common thread with several others that we had heard along the road,” Matthews writes. “Route 66 had provided many people with an opportunity for a second or even third act. That is a unique trait to American life that most Americans don’t seem to recognize: the ability to turn a potentially tragic life occurrence — loss of income and maybe career — into a second act and a chance to dream a new life into existence. Route 66 is a perfect example of the country’s very real ability to allow people to reinvent themselves.”
As the only major stop between Amarillo and Albuquerque, Tucumcari once thrived off Route 66 traffic, with signs along the road enticing tired motorists to stay in “Tucumcari Tonite.” Matthews says it is still a must-stop for anyone traveling the Mother Road.
“Tucumcari is just home to some amazing neon,” Matthews said. “It’s home to some amazing stories of iconic places like the Blue Swallow or Motel Safari. Very cool.”
But the place in New Mexico where Matthews spends the most time in his book is Santa Fe, where he stays at La Fonda on the Plaza, visits the city’s historic churches and sees the sights around the Plaza. There’s some irony in Santa Fe being a highlight in a book about Route 66 — the road was rerouted away from here in 1938.
Before leaving office in 1927, Democratic Gov. Arthur Hannett started work on a direct road from Moriarty to Santa Rosa. Legend has it he did so as retaliation against the Republican politicians in Santa Fe he blamed for his reelection loss. Whether it was revenge or the realization that a straight line is the shortest distance between two points, Santa Fe’s place along Route 66 was over.
Since the road only passed through here for a decade, Santa Fe doesn’t have the Route 66-specific history or culture of places like Gallup or Tucumcari. However, Matthews, who likes to go through Santa Fe on the drive west and take the direct route headed east, said the city is still a worthwhile stop for Route 66 travelers.
“I would say what Santa Fe does offer is the cultural value that Route 66 in the Southwest offers, and it doesn’t offer it in a slight tone, it offers it significantly,” Matthews said.