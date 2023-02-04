Brennen Matthews and family

Brennen Matthews poses with his wife, Kate, and son, Thembi, in front of the ABQ BioPark Zoo on one of their stops in Albuquerque along the former path of Route 66. At right is the cover from the book.

 Courtesy Brennen Matthews

Route 66 was decommissioned almost four decades ago, but it still looms large in New Mexico, which used to host almost 400 miles of the Mother Road.

Towns that were long ago bypassed by Interstate 40 still tout their ties to “America’s Main Street.” Even Santa Fe has a Route 66 connection, although since the route only passed through here for 11 years, it’s more of a footnote than a highlight in the long history of the City Different.

For Brennen Matthews, that first Route 66 road trip changed his life.

