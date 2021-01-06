A raucous but mostly peaceful crowd of about 200 to 300 people gathered at the Roundhouse early Wednesday afternoon in support of President Donald Trump — a far cry from Washington, D.C., where people stormed the U.S. Capitol building and forced suspension of activities.
Trump supporters on horseback — about seven or eight were with the Cowboys for Trump group — and some in vehicles cheered and honked their horns in downtown Santa Fe around the Capitol building. Although police had been called to the scene, their presence was not readily visible in the early stages of the rally. About six officers were seen on the perimeter of the area.
At one of the entrances to the Roundhouse, many in the crowd listened to a speaker, though there also was a band listening. The rally's early stages have been mostly peaceful, though a truck displaying a Black Lives Matter painting driving past the rally drew hoots from some in the crowd.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez tweeted she was safe in the U.S. Capitol building after some protesters got inside the facility and forced a lockdown.
"Violent thugs encouraged by a desperate loser won't get their way," she tweeted.
At about 1:40 p.m., the state Republican Party issued a statement decrying "violence in any form."
"Our American values are important, our Constitution must be preserved and it is within each of our rights to peacefully protest, however violence is not acceptable," it said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
