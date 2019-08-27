Republican Claire Chase of Roswell announced Tuesday she will run for the U.S. House seat currently held by Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.
Chase is the third Republican to declare in the race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, joining Rep. Yvette Herrell and Chris Mathys of Las Cruces.
“I’ve taken on the liberals in New Mexico,” Chase wrote in a statement. “I’m ready to take the fight to the socialists in Washington because New Mexico needs fearless leaders in Congress who will support our President and get the job done.”
Chase is government relations director at Mack Energy in Artesia and the first female chair of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association. She is a graduate of New Mexico Military Institute and New Mexico State University.
State GOP chair Steve Pearce, who previously occupied the 2nd District seat, said last week he was focusing on meeting with other potential Republican candidates but that it was an “outside possibility” he could declare for the race as well.
“I haven’t written it off, but I’m also not trying to pencil it in, either,” Pearce said when asked if he would run. “My job is to find good candidates. I’m just staying on the sidelines and I’m also staying very active.”
Herrell ran for the 2nd District seat in 2018 and lost to Torres Small, a Democrat, in a tight election. The district encompasses all of Southern New Mexico.
“Our state is ranked worst in the nation for education and 50th in child well-being because liberal, career politicians are pushing radical policies that support open borders, undermine the industries that power our economy, and threaten our way of life,” Chase wrote in her statement. “We need a businesswoman, a mother, and a conservative who will step up and fight for good paying jobs, better schools for our kids, and a strong, secure border.”