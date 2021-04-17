A Roswell man was shot and killed by police Thursday night after fleeing a traffic stop and prompting a pursuit.
According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, a Chaves County sheriff's sergeant tried to pull over 22-year-old Victor Ivan Barron around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Roswell, but Barron fled in a white pickup. During the pursuit, the Roswell Police Department attempted to spike Barron's tires, but he avoided the tire deflation devices by driving into a parking lot.
Barron then fled on foot and brandished a firearm, prompting two Roswell police officers and one Chaves County sheriff's deputy to each fire at least one round at Barron, the news release said. He died from his injuries at the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell.
State police, who are investigating the shooting, said officers were not injured in the incident, and their identities will not be released until further interviews are completed.
