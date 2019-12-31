President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed state District Judge Kea Riggs of Roswell to a vacancy on the federal bench.
As one of seven U.S. district judges in New Mexico, Riggs will hear federal criminal and civil cases. She will be paid around $223,000 a year and hold the position for life if she chooses.
Riggs is originally from Oklahoma but has a long history of public service in New Mexico, according to a statement from U.S. District Court.
For the past five years, Riggs served as a state district judge in Roswell. Before that, she served as a part-time U.S. magistrate judge in Roswell for 13 years and worked in private practice.
She also has served as a state prosecutor in Las Cruces and Roswell, as a children's court attorney for the state Children, Youth and Families Department and as an adjunct professor on the Roswell campuses of Eastern New Mexico University and New Mexico Highlands University.
Riggs graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute in 1983 before earning a law degree at the University of Oklahoma in 1990, according to the statement.
Riggs, who will work in Albuquerque, is the 23rd U.S. district judge in New Mexico since statehood.
