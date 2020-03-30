The Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi boutique hotel in downtown Santa Fe will temporarily close Tuesday morning.
“Basically, no guests are coming to Santa Fe anymore,” Managing Director Lutz Arnhold said.
Arnhold said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order for any passengers flying into New Mexico to go into 14-day self-quarantine and Texans no longer driving to Santa Fe convinced owner Brian Friedman to shutter the hotel for a time.
“The business landscape has changed so dramatically,” Arnhold said.
More than a half-dozen independent downtown hotels have closed because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. La Fonda on the Plaza, Hotel St. Francis, Inn of the Governors, Drury Plaza Hotel, La Posada de Santa Fe and the Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza Hotel remain open. Managers at La Fonda, Inn of the Governors and Inn of the Anasazi say room occupancy is about 5 percent.
Nearly all hotels and motels on Cerrillos Road beyond the greater downtown area remain open.
