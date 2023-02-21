Sunday Spotlight: At 88, Hollywood composer Gerald Fried keeps the songs coming

Gerald Fried plays the oboe in 2016 in his Santa Fe studio. "I love to play the oboe," he said. "It’s the instrument of passion. It somehow gets into people’s guts."

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Gerald Fried was known for his musical work on a plethora of iconic films and TV shows, from campy sitcoms like Gilligan's Island to the B-rated Western horror, Terror in a Texas Town.

He was a composer; a musician skilled in the oboe, saxophone and piano, to name a few; and a man who once called Santa Fe his home.

Fried died Friday at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, Conn, with his wife, Anita Hall, by his side. He was 95.