Gerald Fried was known for his musical work on a plethora of iconic films and TV shows, from campy sitcoms like Gilligan's Island to the B-rated Western horror, Terror in a Texas Town.
He was a composer; a musician skilled in the oboe, saxophone and piano, to name a few; and a man who once called Santa Fe his home.
Fried died Friday at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, Conn, with his wife, Anita Hall, by his side. He was 95.
Those who were close to the musician remember him as a fun-loving jokester who connected with people through sound.
"His music was him in all the best ways," Hall said in an interview.
Fried was a prolific composer, with more than 90 TV series and 54 movie credits under his belt. Some of his most famous include the Emmy Award-winning miniseries Roots, made in collaboration with Quincy Jones, and the music for the iconic fight scene that pits Captain Kirk against Spock in the original 1960s Star Trek series.
Fried was born in the Bronx borough of New York City and grew up around music. He began taking piano lessons with his aunt when he was 8 and took up oboe in high school. By the time he was 16, Fried had also picked up the tenor sax and was playing for an orchestra at high school dances in Manhattan and the Bronx.
In an interview with The New Mexican in 2016, Fried said his father was a dentist and ardent socialist who wanted his son to give up on music and get a regular job. But Fried kept pursuing his passion and had his first paying gig in 1942 at a local temple's neighborhood dance, which netted him $3.
“That told me something. I could get out of the house and earn a living doing this,” Fried said. “I wanted to play piano with Tommy Dorsey or the sax with Glenn Miller.”
Fried went on to attend The Juilliard School, studying oboe under the late Bruno Labate and Lois Wan. After college, he took his skills with him across the U.S., becoming the first oboist with the Dallas Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony and New York’s Little Orchestra.
According to family legend, the musician began his career in film in the early 1950s, after his high school friend Stanley Kubrick, a fledgling director at the time, asked him to score his first film, Day of the Fight.
"My dad said, 'I’ve never written a score,' ” his son Jon Fried recalled. "Kubrick replied, 'I’ve never made a film.' ”
Fried went on to score four more films for the director, including Fear and Desire, Killer’s Kiss, The Killing and Paths of Glory.
By 1956, Fried moved to Southern California, where he composed for dozens of feature films and wrote background scores for iconic TV series including Mission: Impossible, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Shotgun Slade. His last feature film credit was the 2020 sci-fi spoof Unbelievable!!!!!, which featured cameos from a number of Star Trek stars, including Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig and Michael Dorn.
At the height of his composing career, Fried's family said he began putting increasing energy into his own creative work. This includes Omnia Ad Dei Gloriam, or Les the Least Straightens the Lord, a jazz cantata that premiered in Los Angeles in 1966.
Fried moved to Santa Fe in 2000, where he eventually met his fourth wife, Hall, who stayed with him until his death.
"He was so friendly and had such a great sense of humor, and he always cared very much about helping people in the field," Hall said.
Fried played the oboe with the Santa Fe Great Big Jazz Band and Santa Fe Community Orchestra, and Hall said he often mentored local musicians.
Hall noted that although she hopes Fried is remembered for his talent and accomplishments, she also wants people to remember him as a loving family man.
While in Dallas, he met his first wife, Judith Pines, with whom he had four children. Two of his sons, Jon and Joshua Fried, recalled how important music was in their lives as kids.
"Friday evenings the kids in my neighborhood would come over and my parents would lead folk singalongs," Jon Fried said, adding his father "loved nothing more than to get together people, break out instruments and [have] a jam."
Later in life, Fried had another son, Zachary, who died of AIDS when he was 5, after contracting HIV in an operation shortly after his premature birth. This inspired Fried to become an advocate in the fight against AIDS.
Along with Hall, Fried is survived by his four children — Daniel, Deborah, Jonathan and Joshua Fried — as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.