Mark Bundy looked at over the field of greens before him and smiled.
"I like that what you are buying is grown right here, right within sight," he said, his arms full of fresh-bought goods from the Reunity Resources community farm in Agua Fría village.
The farm, previously known as the Santa Fe Community Farm, opened Tuesday for its third season under the nonprofit Reunity Resources. Fresh beets, broccoli, turnips, lettuce, scallions, spinach and tomatoes stood tall, as if called to military attention, while patrons, children and friendly dogs roamed the 1½-acre property.
The farm has a long history in Santa Fe, dating to the late 1940s when it opened under founder John Stephenson. He died in 2017 at the age of 102, putting the farm's future into doubt for two years.
Reunity Resources, a community farm and composting organization that turns food waste into soil and provides education on nutrition and agriculture, took over the farm in 2019.
The farm has long provided accessible fresh produce to needy families in the community, and new signs of renewed life are popping up. One is a communal refrigerator housed in a small shack near the front gate of the property. The appliance will contain free food for those who need it.
Also, a new food wagon on the premises, Rose's Kitchen, provides freshly made meals, salads and pastries made from locally grown food products. On Tuesday, volunteers were making biochar adobe bricks in a nearby children's educational garden, where kids can learn about the importance of growing food.
Juliana Peterson Ciano, program director for Reunity Resources, said the idea is to tie people back to the land.
"It's been exciting to reinvigorate this place," she said. "This area has had 7,000 years as farmland."
The farm has a story to tell, said Chandler Callahan, one of several workers on the property. It's the tale of people turning time and again to the land to make a living; grow food to provide for their families; and gather to share ideas, dreams and a love of community.
"I like the sense of togetherness that it brings," she said of the farm. "There's a real sense of fun and joyful anticipation because of the impact we have on one another, and the impact the community has on us."
That communal dependence and support was evident in 2020. Though it was a difficult time for many amid the pandemic, Ciano said it was a good year for the farm.
"Lots of businesses were shuttered," she said. "We quadrupled our business. There was so much need for food."
Grayce Zayas was one of the people who came to the farm last year. She said it's her "favorite place in the world" — an "oasis" where she can shop with her daughter, Maxine, and teach her how the food they eat is produced.
"For us, the fresh food aspect is the most inviting thing," she said as her 4-year-old daughter ran back and forth in a long line on the farm, as if to prove she was the fastest child on Earth.
Ciano said she hopes the farm continues to grow and offer more programs. In the autumn, Reunity Resources worked with other local nonprofits to start a new youth-run community garden in the village to address food insecurity and train young people to work the land.
She wants to find ways to use the farm to inspire people to get "skilled up" with tools to farm and cook healthy food, among other goals.
The farm, she said, serves as an intersection of culture, history and food, one that brings about a "wistfulness and nostalgia" to its visitors.
"They want to know where their food comes from," she said. "There is a real rootedness here. The community craves that."
