No Philly cheesesteaks.
That edict came from Katie Eustice when she and her husband, Mike Eustice, talked about the food spread they were preparing to watch Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
No self-respecting family who roots for the Dallas Cowboys was going to do that.
“We are not rooting for Philly, so no Philly cheesesteak,” she said.
So, cross hoagie sandwiches and Philly soft pretzels off the list, along with the green and white colors associated with the Eagles. And forget about the smell of Kansas City barbecue, burnt ends and cheesy corn, as well as any hint of Chiefs red and gold in a Denver Broncos home.
When it comes to football and rivalries, there are some lines fans can’t cross — such as rooting for a hated division rival. Many Cowboys fans in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico will gleefully root for the Chiefs, in the hopes they dash the Super Bowl dreams of the Eagles, a longtime rival in the NFC East.
On the other end of the spectrum are Broncos fans, who won’t shed a tear if their AFC West foes watch the Eagles hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.
“I am 1,000% invested in the Eagles, and that just stems from where I grew up,” Broncos fan Freddie Abeyta said. “No matter who was playing in the division, you were for the other team. You never cheer for the [Las Vegas] Raiders. You never cheer for the [Los Angeles] Chargers. And you never, ever cheer for the Chiefs.”
If anyone understands the nature of rivalries, it’s Santa Fe High head football coach Andrew Martinez. He played for Santa Fe High and Capital in the late 1980s and early 1990s and coached at both St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High. Oh, and he’s also a Cowboys fan, though he is reluctant to talk about it — especially with his players.
“They ask me, ‘Who’s your favorite team?’ And I’ll tell them Notre Dame,” Martinez said, referring to his favorite college team. “Then they’re like, ‘No, who’s your favorite professional team?’ And I go, ‘Notre Dame.’ ”
He said playing and coaching in games with so much significance to a community — the Horsemen-Demons games, in particular — develops healthy doses of respect and enmity for participants and fans. It’s not that different at the professional level, but Martinez said the NFL adds another layer to rivalries.
“It’s all entertainment based, and the NFL has done a good job of promoting that,” Martinez said. “Growing up in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, it was our team, and you hated everyone else in your division or conference. And with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, you hated them because of the Super Bowl rivalry.”
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry heated up in the late 1970s and has percolated ever since. Older fans remember the “Bounty Bowl” in 1989, when then-Eagles coach Buddy Ryan put injury bounties on several Cowboys players. The bad blood from that incident flowed into the 1990s, as both teams slugged it out for divisional and NFC dominance, but the Cowboys usually had the upper hand and won three Super Bowl titles during that stretch.
The younger generation of Cowboys fans was indoctrinated by the number of games between the two teams over the past 10 years that had division or playoff implications.
Bryan Mirabal, a devout member of an entire family of Cowboys fans since 1995, said the rivalry with the Eagles is just as much fan based as it is on the field.
“Eagles fans, you know how loud they are,” Mirabal said. “They are the worst in New Mexico. They are loud, and they know how to get under people’s skin.”
The grudge match between the Broncos and Chiefs didn’t hit its stride until the Chiefs hired Marty Schottenheimer as their head coach in 1989, and they have been consistent division contenders since then. In fact, either the Chiefs or Broncos have won the AFC West every year since 2010.
Kansas City has won the last seven division titles, however.
Ricky DeHerrera, a lifelong Broncos fan, said the success the Chiefs have had under quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who plays in his third Super Bowl in the past four seasons Sunday, has played a role in his dislike of his rivals.
“I mean, you’re rooting against them, but you know he’s going to do something and help his team [win],” DeHerrera said of Mahomes. “And he has a nice core [of players]. That’s the hard part of being a Broncos fan the past seven years. We’ve watched him succeed and succeed.”
That recent spate of success for both teams is yet another tie that binds the disdain from Cowboys and Broncos fans.
The Cowboys might own five Super Bowl titles, but they have not reached even the NFC championship game since 1996. Meanwhile, the Eagles are playing in their third Super Bowl since then and the second in the last six seasons. The Chiefs have become perhaps the NFL’s premier team with arguably its best player in Mahomes.
Though the Broncos last won a Super Bowl in 2016, they have lost their last 15 games against the Chiefs.
That’s enough to boil any fan’s blood.
“The Super Bowl is the epitome of the two best teams, usually,” DeHerrera said. “With these young and exciting quarterbacks [in Mahomes and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts], it’s fun to watch. But in the back of your mind, you’re thinking, ‘What do the Broncos need to do to get there?’ ”
The Eustice household is taking out its Super Bowl frustration with its food menu. Katie Eustice said there will be a vegetable tray, chicken wings, smoked queso and mozzarella sticks for the Super Bowl party.
But no Philly cheesesteaks.
Not ever.
“There will be more [food],” she said. “Just not any of that.”