There’s nothing unusual about top-tier managers in state government getting the ax. But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham firing her secretary of public education after six months was atypical in one way.
The governor didn’t try to disguise or sanitize a colossal failure — her own.
Lujan Grisham said Karen Trujillo didn’t do the job, and out she went.
In firing Trujillo, Lujan Grisham revealed that she made a poor choice for the most visible position in her Cabinet.
I credit the governor for being honest. She didn’t concoct a cover story about Trujillo wanting to spend more time with her family, or say she had newfound obligations in her hometown of Las Cruces.
Lujan Grisham made it clear that she was dissatisfied with Trujillo’s performance. And because Cabinet secretaries serve at the pleasure of the governor, Lujan Grisham’s evaluation was the only one that mattered.
Being a state with a small population, New Mexico is parochial about personnel decisions.
Cabinet secretaries are heralded like first-round draft choices. This leads to government at its worst.
Subordinates, relatives and colleagues testified for Trujillo during her confirmation hearing last winter before the Senate Rules Committee.
Exceptional choice by the governor, they said. Terrific leader. Hard worker. All that was missing was someone bragging about her speed and ability to make tough catches across the middle.
It’s one thing for friends and relatives to get carried away with happy talk. They are entitled to be proud of someone getting a lofty title and a six-figure salary.
The Rules Committee is supposed to be different. Its job is to question nominees for Cabinet jobs in a thoughtful, tough-minded fashion. This never happens.
Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, is the only member of the 11-person committee who consistently asks incisive questions of nominees for important jobs.
This leads to indifference and negligence by the Senate. The most vivid example occurred five years ago.
State police officers faced heavy criticism from the public and media for controversial shootings. During this time, State Police Chief Pete Kassetas appeared before the Rules Committee for his confirmation hearing.
Had the senators prepared for Kassetas’ testimony by studying police reports and video of the shootings? Did they make certain to limit platitudes from the audience so they would have time to delve into how his officers were trained?
Of course not. The senators did not ask Kassetas a single question. It was as though they had not heard of a problem that was at the forefront of public discourse.
What should have been a valuable hearing for Kassetas and the public turned into an embarrassing sideshow that wasted 90 minutes.
The Rules Committee, though, bears no blame for Trujillo’s appointment. Lujan Grisham decided Trujillo could handle an overwhelming administrative job.
Senators deferred to the governor’s judgment. After all, Lujan Grisham had spent weeks looking for the ideal candidate, and she said Trujillo measured up.
In fairness to the rookie governor, all her predecessors have made poor personnel decisions, too. It’s impossible to bat a thousand when hiring people, whether in government or for a private company.
Susana Martinez, Lujan Grisham’s predecessor as governor, made a splash by hiring the first woman to run the state’s prison system. Lupe Martinez, no relation to the governor, held the job for only eight months.
She resigned without explanation after her fiancé, who was also one of her employees, fired a gun at rattlesnakes on the grounds of the state penitentiary.
This led to misdemeanor charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors eventually dismissed the case. By then, Lupe Martinez no longer was in power.
Lujan Grisham will make many more appointments in the next three years. Starting with the next secretary of public education, she might temper praise for her nominee.
The proof is always in performance. That’s why the great halls of government seem to come with revolving doors.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.