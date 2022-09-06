ALBUQUERQUE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti on Tuesday announced an education plan he said would help kids catch up after learning losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic — including a $100 million initiative to help struggling students in grades 1-3 with reading and math.

The effort, part of an eight-point plan, would provide $1,500 annually per student for up to 60,000 kids to receive outside tutoring for three years.

During a news conference in a parking lot across the street from Albuquerque Public Schools' administration building, Ronchetti noted data recently released by the New Mexico Public Education Department that showed only 34 percent of public school students in grades 3-8 earned scores in the range of proficiency on statewide reading tests in the spring, and just 26 percent were proficient in math.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

