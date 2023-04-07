Former TV weatherman and failed Republican political candidate Mark Ronchetti has filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based consulting company, alleging he was forced to quit his job without warning because the company leaked a website announcing his candidacy for governor before he had even decided to run.
He says in a state District Court complaint he suffered financial losses, loss of reputation and damage to his campaign and employment prospects; the complaint accuses defendant Go Big Media of unfair trade practices and breach of contract.
The company denied all of his allegations in a response filed in court Friday by Albuquerque-based attorney Christopher Saucedo. The filing says Ronchetti's complaint fails to state an actionable claim and should be dismissed with prejudice. Go Big Media should be awarded costs associated with the lawsuit, Saucedo adds.
Ronchetti — who lost a bid for U.S. Senate in 2020 and the race for governor of New Mexico in 2022 — hired the company to create his website for both races, according to his Feb. 7 complaint, and both times the company leaked his plans.
The first leak occurred in in 2020, according to his complaint, which seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages from the company.
He had arranged to leave his position as chief meteorologist with KRQE-TV on Jan. 6, 2020, and planned to announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Jan. 7, but the news got out a day early when the website Go Big Media created for him "became publicly viewable and was leaked to the media," the complaint says.
In the aftermath of the leak, Ronchetti's lawsuit says, Go Big Media's CEO said the leak had been a "mistake" apparently caused by inadequate password protection.
After losing the Senate race, Ronchetti returned to work at the television station and began contemplating a gubernatorial campaign, his complaint says.
He reached out to Go Big Media again about designing an updated website for such a campaign using the same domain name — markronchetti.com — with the understanding the company would be paid after the site's completion.
Ronchetti explicitly emphasized the website was not to be made public before he decided whether to announce a run for governor, the complaint says.
His liaison reminded the company multiple times nothing could go live without Ronchetti's permission, and the company assured her the website was only accessible to a small number of employees and had strong password protection.
Despite this, his complaint says, Go Big Media employees "either removed or failed to add the promised password protection ... and then also made a draft version of the site to go live."
"On Oct. 21, 2021 members of the media obtained a live link to the completely unsecure draft website and reported to the public that Mr. Ronchetti was running for governor," the complaint says. "This second leak also occurred before Mr. Ronchetti had announced his candidacy, and in fact before he had made his final decision whether to run."