Former TV weatherman and failed Republican political candidate Mark Ronchetti has filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based consulting company, alleging he was forced to quit his job without warning because the company leaked a website announcing his candidacy for governor before he had even decided to run. 

He says in a state District Court complaint he suffered financial losses, loss of reputation and damage to his campaign and employment prospects; the complaint accuses defendant Go Big Media of unfair trade practices and breach of contract. 

The company denied all of his allegations in a response filed in court Friday by Albuquerque-based attorney Christopher Saucedo. The filing says Ronchetti's complaint fails to state an actionable claim and should be dismissed with prejudice. Go Big Media should be awarded costs associated with the lawsuit, Saucedo adds. 

