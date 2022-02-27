GOP gubernatorial contender Mark Ronchetti, considered the favorite in the race to unseat Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November, kicked his campaign into damage control mode Sunday after a poor showing at the Republican pre-primary nominating convention in Ruidoso.
Among the five Republicans seeking the nomination for governor, retired Air Force officer and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block finished in first place and gets top billing on the June primary ballot. State Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences and West Point graduate Greg Zanetti finished in second and third place, respectively.
Anti-abortion activist Ethel Maharg came in last.
Ronchetti finished fourth. Like Maharg, Ronchetti fell short of the 20 percent delegate support needed to earn a spot on the ballot. His name will appear anyway because he collected enough voter signatures to qualify.
“Thank you to the more than 7,000 New Mexicans who signed on for me to be on the ballot,” Ronchetti tweeted Sunday along with graphics showing he has a significant lead over his opponents in fundraising, as well as polling.
Enrique Knell, a spokesman for Ronchetti’s campaign, said the former longtime TV weatherman didn’t pursue the 20 percent delegate support. He noted Ronchetti asked delegates in his speech at the convention to support other candidates since he had already qualified to be on the ballot.
“We have over 4,000 donors and 7,000 Republicans who signed our petition,” Knell wrote in an email. “That’s a far greater demonstration of grassroots support than having the support of a hundred establishment delegates.”
The statement was reminiscent of what Gary King’s campaign said in 2014 when the former attorney general finished last in the Democratic pre-primary nominating convention when he ran for governor.
“Gary King enjoys the strong support of Democrats at the grassroots across New Mexico, but who do not count among the convention insiders,” his campaign manager said in a statement at the time. “Our 10,000-plus nominating signatures for Gary demonstrates it.”
Despite King’s last-place finish at the convention, he ended up winning the primary and ran against former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican incumbent who beat King in the general election that November.
Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, said at the convention Saturday that the only time he has seen someone use petition signatures to get on a primary ballot and then compete in a general election is when King did it.
“The significance of the [pre-primary nominating convention] is to know who’s got the support of the leaders of the party across the state,” he said. “The challenge [of not getting enough delegate support] is money raising because the money’s not necessarily going to flow to candidates who have gotten a small number of delegates to support them.”
During his speech, Ronchetti told delegates he wasn’t going to stand on the stage and “pound away” and tell them he needed their votes.
“We are on the ballot already, but there are candidates you’re gonna hear from that are good people who deserve to be on the ballot as well,” he said. “So for the sake of party unity, I encourage everyone here to give them a fair hearing as well. And let’s get as many people on that ballot to take on Michelle Lujan Grisham as possible.”
Ronchetti also chided the party establishment.
“I’m concerned because of the backbiting and back-stabbing that this process has become. Many of you have seen it,” he said. “We’ve got gubernatorial candidates trying to keep other gubernatorial candidates off the ballot. We’ve got cheap-shot cowards going out there sending texts anonymously. Grow up. This isn’t who we are.”
After the candidate speeches, Block said in an interview Ronchetti seemed to know he wasn’t going to meet the 20 percent threshold.
“Basically what he told everybody here was, ‘Your votes don’t matter. I already have the signatures so I don’t really care about you guys.’ I was not happy with that,” Block said. “To me, if he doesn’t get to 20 percent, it’s an excuse to move forward with the signatures.”
The Republican Party of New Mexico released the voting results late Saturday after technical issues with electronic voting forced a switch to paper ballots. Candidates said some delegates left early in frustration and didn’t vote.
During her speech, Dow said “hundreds” of delegates had made a commitment to support her candidacy.
The voting results show she received 192 votes, or 28 percent.
Dow wrote in a text message Sunday that members of her family were prevented from voting.
“Considering the barrage of attacks texted against me during the delay [in voting and ballot counting] and number of delegates who intended to vote electronically and were no longer on site to complete a paper ballot, we had a great showing of support,” she wrote. “On to June!”
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, wrote in an email “the chaotic consequences of dysfunctional Republican leadership and incompetence” were on full display at the GOP convention.
“We saw Republican gubernatorial candidates continue with vicious attacks and rampant infighting, instead of focusing on a plan to help New Mexicans,” she wrote. “The contrast between the GOP’s dysfunction and the Democratic Party’s proven ability to deliver for New Mexicans has never been clearer.”
