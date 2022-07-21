ALBUQUERQUE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti rolled out an eight-point economic recovery and inflation relief plan Thursday that calls for a permanent tax cut for low- and middle-income families in New Mexico.

“The state of New Mexico and especially our government has never been bigger and richer than it is right now,” he said. “It’s 40 percent bigger than it was when [Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham] took over, and what I would ask New Mexicans is: ‘Is your life better off because of it?’ For far too many New Mexicans, the answer to that is no, it’s not.”

Ronchetti said his plan would cost less than $2 billion across the board.

