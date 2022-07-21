ALBUQUERQUE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti rolled out an eight-point economic recovery and inflation relief plan Thursday that calls for a permanent tax cut for low- and middle-income families in New Mexico.
“The state of New Mexico and especially our government has never been bigger and richer than it is right now,” he said. “It’s 40 percent bigger than it was when [Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham] took over, and what I would ask New Mexicans is: ‘Is your life better off because of it?’ For far too many New Mexicans, the answer to that is no, it’s not.”
Ronchetti said his plan would cost less than $2 billion across the board.
“Right now, the budget of the state of New Mexico is $8.5 billion. Projected revenues are $10.5 billion. That $2 billion goes somewhere, right?” he said when asked how he would pay for the plan.
The rollout of Ronchetti’s economic plan comes as he continues to face criticism over his stance on abortion after the pastor of a megachurch in Albuquerque said Ronchetti told him privately he wants to ban abortion and that he had taken a more moderate approach publicly to try to win the election.
Ronchetti said he wasn’t trying to deflect attention from the controversy, which has been an ongoing source of attack from Democrats. He said the economy is New Mexicans’ top concern.
“I’m happy to discuss every issue, but this is what scares people,” he said, referring to the economy.
Under Ronchetti’s tax cut proposal, individuals with incomes under $10,000 and married couples filing jointly with incomes under $20,000 wouldn’t pay any income tax. Other earners except those at the highest level also would see tax cuts.
“You need that money to support your family; you need it more than a massive state government needs it,” said Ronchetti, a former TV weatherman who is running against Lujan Grisham in November.
While Lujan Grisham signed tax relief legislation into law this year that reduced the gross receipts tax rate for the first time in 40 years and provided tax rebates, Ronchetti said it was only an “election-year stunt” that didn’t have a big impact on residents’ pocketbooks.
“This governor and everything that she has done has been based around taking as much money from the people of this state as she possibly can and then she’ll give out a little piece here and a little piece there in an election year,” he said. “That’s not good enough. Too many families right now — low-income, middle-income families in New Mexico — are struggling to just pay their bills.”
Kendall Witmer, a spokeswoman for the governor’s campaign, said in a statement Ronchetti is trying to copy what Lujan Grisham “has already accomplished, clearly recognizing the governor’s record of success in growing the economy, creating jobs, recruiting companies to New Mexico, and cutting taxes.”
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said residents know Lujan Grisham understands the challenges the state faces and has delivered tax cuts, paid sick leave and other relief.
“New Mexicans won’t be fooled by Mark’s glossy plan,” she said in a statement.
Ronchetti’s plan also calls for a $100 rebate for every New Mexican, regardless of age, for every $1 billion the state receives in oil and gas revenue each year. The proposed rebate would include a trigger mechanism to adjust the amount “in the event of steep revenue downturns to avoid cuts.”
Other highlights of the plan include:
u Reducing the gross receipts tax by 0.125 to 0.5 percent annually, depending upon available revenue.
u Eliminating gross receipts taxes that businesses pay for services, also known as tax pyramiding, and exempting businesses that earn less than $100,000 annually from the gross receipt tax altogether.
u Remove regulatory roadblocks and speed up permitting for oil and gas development.