Ronchetti ad

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti and his wife Krysty in an ad released Thursday, Sept. 15, in which they call for a statewide vote on New Mexico's abortion laws.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti on Thursday called for a special election to let voters decide abortion rights in New Mexico, which has become one of the top issues in the hotly contested race for governor.

"On abortion, I've made my position clear: end late-term abortion and protect access to healthcare," Ronchetti says in a new television ad.

The "governor has a position, too: abortion up to birth, no limits," Ronchetti, who has called incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's stance on abortion "extreme," says in the ad.

