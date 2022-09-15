Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti on Thursday called for a special election to let voters decide abortion rights in New Mexico, which has become one of the top issues in the hotly contested race for governor.
"On abortion, I've made my position clear: end late-term abortion and protect access to healthcare," Ronchetti says in a new television ad.
The "governor has a position, too: abortion up to birth, no limits," Ronchetti, who has called incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's stance on abortion "extreme," says in the ad.
"Honestly, no politician should decide this. You should," Ronchetti says in the ad with his wife, Krysty, sitting beside him. "We should vote on it as a state. Put it on a statewide ballot so everyone gets a say."
Exactly what voters would be asked to decide is unclear.
"The language will be determined through the legislative process the same way it is for every constitutional amendment, such as the early childhood amendment, etc.," Ryan Sabel, Ronchetti's campaign communications director, wrote in an email.
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign, said in a statement "abortion is already on the ballot in November," a reference to the gubernatorial candidates' stances.
"Ronchetti can release plan after plan to ban abortion if he wants, but New Mexico voters know he stands opposed to abortion 'at all stages,'" she said. "And they know that Governor Lujan Grisham stands for the complete opposite: protecting New Mexico women and their right to make their own healthcare decisions."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.