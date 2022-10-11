Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti outraised Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham by close to $330,000 in the most recent campaign finance reporting period — a jolt of good news for the former TV weatherman following a series of polls showed him trailing the incumbent Democrat.

In addition to raising more money than Lujan Grisham between Sept. 6 and Oct. 3, Ronchetti will enter the final weeks of the campaign season with more cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday.

“BOOM!” Ronchetti tweeted after the fundraising totals were revealed on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office website. “We just out raised the sitting governor in the most important financial period of the election season.”

