LAS VEGAS, N.M.

Not even snowfall could stop gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti from making five campaign stops Friday, starting with a fast-paced engagement at the Buffalo Hall & Cowboy Café BBQ in Las Vegas.

The Republican kicked off his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour Oct. 29, consisting of 42 stops in 10 days across each of New Mexico’s 33 counties. The goal? Reach as many voters as possible before election day.

Popular in the Community