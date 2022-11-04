LAS VEGAS, N.M.
Not even snowfall could stop gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti from making five campaign stops Friday, starting with a fast-paced engagement at the Buffalo Hall & Cowboy Café BBQ in Las Vegas.
The Republican kicked off his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour Oct. 29, consisting of 42 stops in 10 days across each of New Mexico’s 33 counties. The goal? Reach as many voters as possible before election day.
Campaign spokesman Ryan Sabel said the bus carrying the candidate and his party traveled about 525 miles over six campaign engagements Thursday before stopping for the night in Las Vegas to prepare for Friday’s trek.
As the gubernatorial battle heads into its final hours, both Ronchetti and Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are on the road, squeezing as many hands as possible.
For Ronchetti’s campaign, the tour is a takeoff on the success another Republican had.
“Think [about] the bus tour that, like [Gov. Glenn] Youngkin did in Virginia; that was iconic,” Sabel said. “So we were trying to kind of mimic that. … It’s just important to hear what people are saying in the different parts of the state.”
After Las Vegas, Ronchetti rolled on, making stops in Tucumcari, Portales, Clovis and Hobbs.
Meanwhile, Lujan Grisham is hosting four “barnstorm” campaign stops with fellow Democrats over the last few days of the campaign, including a get-out-the-vote rally in Santa Fe on Sunday.
An eager crowd of 102 supporters erupted in cheers when Ronchetti burst onto the scene in Las Vegas’ Buffalo Hall. Wearing his signature red vest and ever-present smile, the candidate made his way across the room shaking hands and greeting fans before stopping near a large banner bearing his name.
Following introductions from 3rd District congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson and San Miguel County GOP Chairman Jeremy Stricklin, Ronchetti spent about 15 minutes talking about what he would do to improve the lives of New Mexicans across the state and those in San Miguel County.
“The problems we face are not Republican or Democrat problems,” Ronchetti said. “We have rising crime and rising fentanyl use right here in San Miguel County. We cannot continue to watch a catch-and-release program by [Lujan Grisham] that puts our families at risk.”
Ronchetti told supporters the first thing he would do in his first legislative session as governor would be to draft a citizens’ bill of rights to tighten bail laws in New Mexico.
He said he would try to pass a tougher three-strikes law to keep repeat offenders in prison for longer, make sure the federal government properly manages the state’s forests, improve an education system that is among the worst in the nation by some metrics and help working New Mexicans benefit from the state’s economy.
“I know how many of you right now feel like the economy we’re living through is like a vise. Each day it tightens just a little bit more,” Ronchetti said. “Meanwhile, the government in Santa Fe has never been bigger, and it’s never been richer.”
He finished his remarks by noting President Joe Biden’s visit to Albuquerque on Thursday.
“[Biden] sat there yesterday and said inflation is down, fuel prices are down, the economy is roaring. They’re out of touch,” Ronchetti said. “They’ve been in government for decades, and they are completely and totally out of touch. So the best way we can get them back in touch again is to send them packing.”
Ronchetti spent more time going around the room again to say goodbye to supporters than he did addressing them en masse. One person asked him what he will do to stop Democrats from “stealing the election like what happened in [2020].” Ronchetti assured the man that “both Republicans and Democrats are watching, making sure everything is on the up-and-up.”
“Believe me, we wouldn’t be in this race if we didn’t think it would be a fair election, and we’re going to win it,” Ronchetti said.
When asked by the same supporter if he thinks former President Donald Trump will run again in 2024, Ronchetti said, “I don’t know. … Who knows, right? It’s going to be crazy.”
Bernice Ortega, 80, and her husband Ben, 84, drove about 30 miles from Rociada to Las Vegas to hear from Ronchetti. She said she was glad New Mexico has a strong Republican candidate for governor this year.
“He’s a very smart young man. I think he’ll do a better job than [Lujan Grisham],” Bernice Ortega said. “[New Mexico is] last in everything; we’re last in everything. That’s a damn shame.”
Carlos Lopez — a part owner of Buffalo Hall & Cowboy Café BBQ — said he is a Ronchetti supporter even though his business partner is a Democrat. He added while their venue tries not to have a political affiliation when it comes to business, Friday was not the first time Ronchetti hosted an event at the location.
“I think there’s momentum. … More people here, more energy,” Lopez said of Friday’s event, comparing it to others he has hosted.