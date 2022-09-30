093022-Debate01rgb.jpg

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her Republican opponent, Mark Ronchetti, take a short break Friday during their first debate, hosted by KOB-TV in Albuquerque. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — The two candidates for governor painted stark differences between their approaches to crime, education and abortion during a one-hour television debate Friday night that gave viewers their first chance to see the two face off.

Not surprisingly, incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, played up her experience and ability to work with the Democratic-majority Legislature to get things done while former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti, a Republican, countered that all that experience didn’t add up to positive change for everyday New Mexicans.

There were few surprises for anyone who has been following the governor’s race so far. And despite a few moments that one might call “testy,” for the most part the two refrained from throwing hard verbal blows at each other.

