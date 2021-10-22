Mark Ronchetti has resigned as KRQE-TV's chief meteorologist to consider a run for governor.
"We have not made a final decision yet," Ronchetti said Friday in a statement.
"Krysty and I will continue to talk to our girls and pray about the direction we're going to head in next," he added, referring to his wife and two young daughters. "We hope to have a final decision by next week."
During Thursday night's news broadcast, the station reported that Ronchetti had "handed in his resignation to News 13 effective immediately" to consider a run for governor.
A political science professor at the University of New Mexico said recently Ronchetti would be the Republican front-runner if he threw his name into the ring.
Unlike the seven Republicans who already have announced their intention to seek the nomination, Ronchetti has statewide name recognition and proved his fundraising prowess when he ran for the U.S. Senate against Ben Ray Luján last year. A political novice at the time, Ronchetti won 46 percent of the vote in the three-way Senate race, performing unexpectedly well against Luján, a more seasoned politician.
News of his resignation signals Ronchetti is likely to get into the gubernatorial race. On Thursday, his Senate campaign website was changed to read "Mark Ronchetti Governor."
"Join team Ronchetti and together we'll win in 2022," the website stated before it was pulled down a short time later.
The Republican nominee for governor will face off against Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November 2022 election.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Wow - what a joke! Guess we'll see him 2023 back on the news.
You can join the 36% that thinks Biden is doing a good job. MLG has been a disaster. Draconian lock downs that do nothing but ruin small businesses, open borders that have destroyed our land, and flaunting her own rules for her own benefit.
Yawn
Bill, Biden is doing a good job considering all the Trump complicit in the Senate and House blocking everything. Trump left an unqualified mess. Trump cut taxes on the rich and gave them buckets of money this country could have used in the pandemic. Trump committed to pulling troops out of Afghanistan and crowed about it when it put Biden in a corner. I am always amazed anyone is somehow able to support Trump and thinks Biden is the one doing the bad job. Trump’s administration was chock full of rank incompetents who dutifully praised the orange ulcer at the beginning of every meeting. It’s really amazing the world isn’t a smoking cinder after him.
MLG saved lives. The anti-mask and anti-vax crowd doesn’t understand that if it weren’t for MLG, we’d have far more dead than we do, and most of the sick and dead would be republicans now praying for Ronchetti.
The only thing Ronchetti is praying about is just how much of the Trump crazy to let out as he calls to his republican faithful. Ronchetti smeared himself with Trump during his senate campaign and no doubt he will do it again in his run for governor.
Folks, we have to pull together on this or the southern border of the US becomes a nearly solid row of republican governors busy kissing Trump’s posterior while attacking reproductive rights, covid protections, and pushing all the other lies and corruption of the republican party.
Ronchetti showed us who he really was two years ago. Reject him. He’s nothing but a very proud Trump boot licker. We can’t afford that here. We have so much to lose with a puppet like Ronchetti.
I am proud to stand with Michelle Lujan Grisham for New Mexico.
