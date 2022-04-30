State Rep. Rebecca Dow is used to critics calling her a right-winger.
But getting labeled a liberal is new territory for her — until now.
A new website — dowrecord.com — asserts she “has one of the most liberal voting records of any Republican” in the state House of Representatives.
Dow, a Republican from Truth or Consequences, is one of five candidates seeking the GOP nomination for governor in a race that has turned into a competition over which candidate is the true conservative.
It’s a strategy one political pollster said could backfire when the winner of June 7 primary election faces Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the general election in November.
Dow fired the first missive Tuesday by unleashing a blistering campaign ad that branded rival Mark Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist some consider the front-runner in the five-way race, a fake conservative.
Ronchetti indicated at a recent forum he wouldn’t take any shots at his primary challengers for the sake of the party.
“If we continue shrinking down our party — taking all the shots we can and looking like we would rather beat each other up than become governor — then we will not succeed,” he said.
Dow’s campaign commercial, however, forced Ronchetti to change course, his spokesman, Enrique Knell, wrote in an email.
“Mark was running an entirely positive campaign and had not even mentioned his opponents,” Knell wrote.
“But we’re not going to agree to unilateral disarmament when Dow launched her second negative TV spot and we have no choice but to set the record straight.”
As part of that effort, Ronchetti’s campaign created the website painting Dow as a liberal.
“The Ronchetti campaign created the website to set the record straight by pointing out Rebecca Dow’s liberal voting record that stands in stark contrast to her newfound and fake ‘Trump conservative’ campaign propaganda,” Knell wrote.
Pollster Brian Sanderoff said such tactics are not unusual — for either party — leading up to a primary election.
“These candidates in the Republican primary are striving to win their primary election before getting to the general,” he said.
“You don’t have an opportunity to participate in the general election unless you win the primary. So, they are doing what they think is best to win the first round — because there is no second round unless they get through the first.”
It’s typical, he said, for Republican candidates in a primary to “move to the right to pick up more conservative voters.”
“Strategically, they really have no choice but to position themselves to the right or more conservatively to get through the first round,” he said.
Ahead of the general election, Sanderoff added, candidates “tend to move back to center.”
“Only about 30 percent of New Mexico’s registered voters are Republicans,” he noted, “so simple math tells you that for Republicans to win the general election, they have to pick up a sizable amount of independents as well as Democrats.”
If Dow or Ronchetti wins the primary, he said, Democrats are likely to use their primary election battle tactics to “paint that Republican candidate as too conservative or too much aligned with former President Trump. They will use that to try to paint the Republican candidate as out of touch.”
Dow, who previously described herself as a compassionate conservative, vowed in her first statewide campaign ad to “finish” former President Donald Trump’s wall at the U.S./Mexico border if she’s elected governor.
Ronchetti’s new website, which features an unflattering photo of Dow with her mouth wide open, claims Dow is now trying to “fool Republicans into believing she’s a tough conservative.” It includes links to some of her votes in the Legislature, including what the website said was voting twice to give stimulus funds to undocumented immigrants.
“Our state was shut down,” Dow said. “People no longer had food. They had no income. Businesses were closed and shut down. Municipalities had no operating budget. We had a special session to provide relief, and they’re picking apart where less than one-half of 1 percent went?”
Dow noted Republicans are in the minority in both chambers of the Legislature and that she would block taxpayer-funded relief to undocumented immigrants if she was in the Governor’s Office.
“If I were governor, I would have general counsel and policy advisers to help me line-item veto dollars that go to noncitizens,” she said.
The website also takes Dow to task for missing votes, including when “MLG,” a reference to Lujan Grisham, “passed the law giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.”
The website offers a link to the official roll call showing Dow’s absence when the House voted on “driver’s license changes” in Senate Bill 278 during the 2019 session.
A synopsis of the bill states it amended the Motor Vehicle Code to mandate only two types of driver’s licenses: a standard license and one compliant with federal Real ID requirements.
Former Republican Gov. “Susana Martinez gave driver’s licenses to [noncitizens], not Michelle Lujan Grisham,” Dow said.
Dow maintains she has a “proven conservative record,” unlike Ronchetti, who has never served in public office.
“Ronchetti has no record because he has no experience,” Dow said.
Dow suspects Ronchetti launched the website because she’s gaining ground on the campaign trail.
“What I see is an indication the true conservative is coming out ahead of a flip-flopper, and he’s grasping at straws to try to put me in a different light than who I am,” she said.
Dow said she’s never voted for a tax increase or against the oil and gas industry or border security.
“I’m an advocate for life, and I vote to defend our Bill of Rights and our constitutional rights. He can say none of that,” she said.
“I have thousands of votes, thousands of votes, and this is what they’ve chosen to pick apart?” she added. “I have a lifetime A rating with the [National Rifle Association]. I’ve been endorsed my entire career by Right to Life. The Conservation Voters of New Mexico call me the most dangerous legislator in southwest New Mexico. But Mark Ronchetti [is trying to portray] me as a liberal?”
Dow said she found the characterization “completely laughable.”
“This is funny,” she said. “So, I’m a liberal before the primary and then when we get to the general [election in November] I’m going to be a ravish right-winger? Maybe they should go look at some of the comments on my [Facebook] page and how many times I’m called a radical right-winger.”
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this story.