Crime and abortion continued to dominate the political discourse Wednesday in New Mexico's fiercely competitive gubernatorial race.

The day started with Republican Mark Ronchetti releasing a new TV ad featuring his wife, Krysty, who recounts a home invasion when she as well as the couple's two daughters were present.

"The girls were very upset," Krysty Ronchetti says in the ad. "I started crying because I was so scared. I knew that it would take seconds for somebody to come and do whatever they wanted to do with us."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Service notification

Dear, Readers, The Santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community