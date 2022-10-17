Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti again put murder defendant Christopher Beltran at the center of campaign debate, announcing Monday he would pursue legislation designed to prevent the early release of “dangerous criminals” from New Mexico prisons.

Ronchetti’s camp has named the proposed legislation “Monique’s Law” after Roswell resident Dominique Gonzales, whom authorities allege was fatally shot by ex-boyfriend Beltran in June 2021.

Ryan Sabel, a campaign spokesman for Ronchetti, a former TV meteorologist, wrote in an email Monday the proposal was named with the blessing of Gonzales’ family.

