Mark Ronchetti answers questions Monday during the NAIOP gubernatorial candidate forum at the Marriott Albuquerque. Ronchetti on Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden's plan to forgive portions of U.S. student loan debt.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti expressed strong opposition to a federal student loan forgiveness plan President Joe Biden unveiled Wednesday.
“This is completely unacceptable and wrong,” Ronchetti said in a statement. “I firmly oppose Biden’s elitist bailout.”
Ronchetti, however, has benefited financially from a separate federal loan forgiveness program, too.
Documents show SJ Communications, the public relations firm owned by his wife, Krysty Ronchetti, received a $2,500 Paycheck Protection Program loan in May 2020 that was forgiven in its entirety, including interest.
Daniel Garcia, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, called Ronchetti, who is running against Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the Nov. 8 general election, a hypocrite.
“Ronchetti personally benefited from thousands of dollars of President Biden’s federal loan forgiveness but opposes student loan forgiveness for tens of thousands of New Mexicans,” he said in a statement.
“Mark Ronchetti has made it clear that he’s happy to take a check for himself, but he’d rather leave working and middle-class New Mexicans out in the cold,” Garcia added. “This paired with his repeated opposition to tuition-free higher education for all New Mexicans, just demonstrates how out of touch with everyday New Mexicans he really is.”
Ronchetti’s campaign drew a distinction between the Paycheck Protection Program and Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
“The PPP program was designed to provide short-term bridge grants during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, where the Governor used the government to force businesses to close their doors,” Enrique Knell, Ronchetti’s campaign spokesman, said in a statement. “There is less than zero similarity between that and a student loan, no different than a car loan or mortgage, which you agree upfront to pay the balance with no expectation of anyone else covering your debt. And you shouldn’t be allowed to shift the burden of your student loans to the mechanic, grandmother, or waitress down the street, either.”
Knell accused Lujan Grisham and Biden of wanting to make “working class New Mexicans pay the student loan bill for the wealthiest among us who carry the majority of the debt” amid what he called “skyrocketing inflation.”
The Lujan Grisham campaign declined to comment.
Albuquerque-based SJ Communications, whose clients include Angel Fire Resort and Heritage Hotels & Resorts Inc., describes itself as an integrated media consulting and public relations firm specializing in various areas, from travel and tourism to social media consulting and crisis management.
The public relations firm provided a majority of the Ronchetti family’s income in 2020, the year it obtained the PPP loan for payroll support.
The Albuquerque Journal reported the Ronchettis reported an adjusted gross income of $78,410 in 2020. That included wages from Mark Ronchetti’s job as chief meteorologist at KRQE and his wife’s income at the communications firm, the newspaper reported.
Mark Ronchetti was only gainfully employed for a few days that year.
Mark Ronchetti left his job at KRQE on Jan. 6, 2020, to run for U.S. Senate, according to his Twitter account. His Senate financial disclosure form shows he earned $215,000 from his job at the TV station in 2019.