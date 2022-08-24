082222_JG_NAIOP3.jpg

Mark Ronchetti answers questions Monday during the NAIOP gubernatorial candidate forum at the Marriott Albuquerque. Ronchetti on Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden's plan to forgive portions of U.S. student loan debt.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti expressed strong opposition to a federal student loan forgiveness plan President Joe Biden unveiled Wednesday.

“This is completely unacceptable and wrong,” Ronchetti said in a statement. “I firmly oppose Biden’s elitist bailout.”

Ronchetti, however, has benefited financially from a separate federal loan forgiveness program, too.

