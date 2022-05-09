Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti continues to lead the fundraising battle among the five candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
Campaign finance reports filed
Monday, less than a month before the
June 7 primary election and a day before the start of absentee voting, show Ronchetti raised more than $355,000 in the last reporting period, from April 5 to
May 2 — more than any other GOP contender. With $1.4 million cash on hand, Ronchetti also has more money in the bank than the four other Republicans in the race combined.
“New Mexicans are ready for the change that our campaign for governor represents, and I’m grateful for their support,” he said in a statement.
Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running unopposed in the primary, raised less than Ronchetti — $240,515. But she’s heading into the November general election in a comfortable place with $3.73 million cash on hand — more than twice as much as Ronchetti and significantly more than any other gubernatorial candidate.
Lujan Grisham was hamstrung by fundraising prohibitions stemming from the special legislative session, which bars the governor from soliciting campaign contributions during the session and for the following 20 days.
“Governor Lujan Grisham is building an organization that will reach every New Mexican where they are, despite only being allowed to fundraise for seven days, a quarter of the time the rest of the field was allowed to,” campaign spokeswoman Kendall Witmer said in a statement.
Without an opponent in the primary, Lujan Grisham’s campaign has remained relatively low-key but appears poised for a major splash. About one-third of the governor’s spending was for “ad production” by Putnam Partners LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm that has worked with Lujan Grisham and other Democrats, including presidential candidates, in the past.
Besides Ronchetti, who has raised nearly $2.5 million total, the only other GOP gubernatorial candidate with enough resources to run campaign commercials on TV is Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences.
Dow has raised about
$1.4 million total, including nearly $153,000 over the last four weeks. That leaves her with close to $495,000 cash on hand.
“I’m making sure every dollar spent in this campaign goes toward firing MLG and taking our state back from progressive rule,” she said in a statement, referring to Lujan Grisham.
Greg Zanetti, an investment adviser and West Point graduate, reported raising about $51,000 over the past four weeks. With about $60,600 in expenditures, Zanetti has about $162,500 cash on hand.
Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and retired Air Force officer, reported less than $40,000 in contributions in the last reporting period. Block was the top vote-getter at the Republican pre-primary nominating convention, but his first-place finish didn’t help his fundraising. Block has a little over $31,600 cash on hand.
Ethel Maharg, a former mayor of the village of Cuba who now serves as executive director of the Albuquerque-based Right to Life Committee of New Mexico, reported nearly $6,300 in contributions. But most of it — $4,000 — came out of her own pocket. Maharg has $620 cash on hand.
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie raised nearly $6,900, but like Maharg, the vast majority — $5,000 — came from a personal loan to her campaign. Bedonie, who had been seeking the Republican nomination for governor but switched her party affiliation to Libertarian Jan. 27, has a little over $3,100 cash on hand.
The latest campaign finance report for Ginger Grider, the other Libertarian seeking the nomination for governor, was not available online as of 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Working Together New Mexico, a new political action committee working to elect “common sense Democrats” in the June primary election, reported raising $65,500, including a $50,000 contribution from a Texas-based political committee largely funded by Chevron.
Other big donors include lobbyist Vanessa Alarid and former Public Regulation Commissioner Karen Montoya, who contributed $5,000 each.
Montoya and Albuquerque City Councilor Louie Sanchez formed the new PAC, which has endorsed a slew of candidates, including former state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde in the race against incumbent Rep. Roger Montoya of Velarde in the race for House District 40. Joseph Sanchez relinquished the seat to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 3rd Congressional District in 2020, which he did not get.
Last week, the PAC sent voters in the north-central New Mexico district a mailer calling Montoya a “radical California-style politician” and highlighting his work in the adult film industry when he was a struggling college student decades ago.
“I do not condone negative personal attacks on my opponent,” Joseph Sanchez wrote in an email Friday. “The difference between us is already clear, and I can stand on my own accomplishments.”
The PAC is also throwing its support behind Brian Colón, who is New Mexico’s state auditor and a Democratic candidate for attorney general. On Monday, it sent mailers to 81,400 likely Democratic primary voters in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Santa Fe counties attacking Colón’s opponent in the primary, Raúl Torrez, the Bernalillo County district attorney.
The next round of campaign finance reports is due June 2. It will cover May 3-31.