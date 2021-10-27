Former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti announced his campaign for governor Wednesday, ending months of speculation.
"This race won't be easy," Ronchetti said in a taped announcement. "They'll attack us. They'll lie about us. And they'll do anything to hold on to power. But they're going to lose, and they're going to lose because they're not on the side of hardworking New Mexicans."
The announcement comes after Ronchetti abruptly resigned Oct. 21 as KRQE-TV's chief meteorologist and following his unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in a hotly contested race against Ben Ray Luján last year.
By entering the governor's race, Ronchetti joins a crowded field of seven other Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for governor. Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Ronchetti, a married father of two, said in his announcement that politicians "have forgotten us."
"Politicians we elected don't represent us anymore," he said. "They don't even listen. I'm running for governor because it's time for that to change."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
