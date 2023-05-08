110822RonchettiFolo_LS_2.JPG

Mark Ronchetti delivers his concession speech Nov. 8 at Hotel Albuquerque. Ronchetti and his wife, Krysty, are starting a podcast.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file phoro

Six months after his unsuccessful bid for governor of New Mexico, Republican Mark Ronchetti is stepping back into the public realm.

Ronchetti said Monday he and his wife, Krysty, are starting a podcast that will delve into various issues, from faith and family to politics and current events.

"We're just excited to get out and talk to people in an unvarnished way about what's going on in the state and in the country," Ronchetti said.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you