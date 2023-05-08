Six months after his unsuccessful bid for governor of New Mexico, Republican Mark Ronchetti is stepping back into the public realm.
Ronchetti said Monday he and his wife, Krysty, are starting a podcast that will delve into various issues, from faith and family to politics and current events.
"We're just excited to get out and talk to people in an unvarnished way about what's going on in the state and in the country," Ronchetti said.
The first episode of their No Doubt About It podcast will drop Tuesday.
"It's just basically kind of our family laying out what happened after the election," he said. "A lot of what we heard from people [after the governor's race] was, 'What are you guys doing? What was this like? What did it feel like to go through all of this, and what do you do next?' "
The next episode, which airs Thursday, will feature Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer from the University of Kentucky who has gained national attention for advocating that only biological females be allowed to participate in women's sports.
Future guests include Jay McCleskey, a political consultant who worked on Ronchetti's gubernatorial campaign and his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat two years prior, and Ray Birmingham, head coach of the University of New Mexico baseball team.
"My goal isn't to turn it into a constant political discussion," Ronchetti said. "It'll be a mix of everything, so if people are talking about it around their kitchen table, we're going to be talking about it."
The podcast will initially air twice a week. Each podcast will be about an hour long.
"Eventually, we'd love to be able to do it five days a week, but this is a lot of work … so we're starting with two days a week," Ronchetti said.
Ronchetti, a former television weatherman, said he and his wife spent a lot of time talking to people on the campaign trail who felt no one was addressing issues important to them.
"I spent so much time in TV where it was very structured, and you had to stay within a very tight lane that someone else decided for you what that lane was," he said. "I think the appealing thing about [the podcast] is no one gets to decide that for us. … The ability to be able to chart our own course was the most attractive thing to us and to directly talk to as many people as we could."
Ronchetti said he and his wife want to tell people's stories, and they hope to attract a mix of guests to the show, which is being recorded in a movie room in the family's Albuquerque home.
"We're going to have people on from all across the political aisle that'll talk to us," he said. "Now, will they come in here and talk to me? I don't know. We'll find out. I mean, it's a lot easier for me to get conservatives or Republicans to sit down with me than it is to get [U.S. Sen.] Martin Heinrich to sit down with me. I don't know if he'll do that, but I'd love to talk to him."
Asked whether he would consider having Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on the show, Ronchetti laughed.
"When I talked to her on election night, she didn't appear thrilled with me," he said. "But I would be happy to talk to her."
Ronchetti described the podcast as a family affair. His daughter, Ella, is the show producer, and his other daughter, Ava, does all the editing, he said.
Ronchetti didn't rule out another run for office but said he's focused on the podcast — and other undisclosed endeavors — for now.
"My focus is going to be on building this and building some other things that we'll announce down the road," he said. "I won't say I won't ever do it again, but it definitely is not where my focus is now."
The podcast is available on various platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Stitcher, and directly on nodoubtaboutitpodcast.com.