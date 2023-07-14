Former President Donald Trump played an ancillary role in last year’s hotly contested Republican primary for governor, with his name surfacing in debates and attack ads and speculation over whether he would endorse one of the five candidates hoping to send incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham packing.
But unlike the gubernatorial races in Arizona and elsewhere, Trump didn’t get directly involved in New Mexico’s election.
He reportedly came close to doing so.
In the final weeks of the primary, one of Mark Ronchetti’s aides said the campaign received a rough cut of a Trump ad ripping Ronchetti and endorsing his chief rival in the race, former state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences.
“It’d be interesting to know how close they were or not in real life [to endorsing Dow], but we weren’t taking that chance,” Jay McCleskey, a political consultant who ran Ronchetti’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign, revealed in the latest episode of the No Doubt About It podcast, which Ronchetti and his wife, Krysty Ronchetti, launched a few months ago.
McCleskey, who provided an inside view of Mark Ronchetti’s gubernatorial campaign during the hourlong podcast, described a last-minute scramble to try to derail Trump’s potential endorsement of Dow, who ended up finishing a distant second behind Ronchetti in the five-person primary.
Dow said Thursday she had “no knowledge” of a possible Trump endorsement.
“At no point did I ever speak to the Trump campaign,” she said.
McCleskey said on the podcast he had been in communication with someone in Trump’s inner circle.
“Dow’s campaign was aggressively courting Trump’s endorsement throughout [the primary], and we knew that,” he said. “We’re talking to people within Trump’s orbit. We’re aware of what’s happening. We’re giving them information or polling kind of where the race is and our side of this ... and then right toward the end, we get this word that she’s going to get this endorsement, and they had the ad cut.”
Ronchetti said it wasn’t just an endorsement ad.
“It’d be Trump shredding me,” he said.
McCleskey said his contact suddenly went silent.
“And this is somebody right next to Trump that you know pretty well,” Ronchetti said on the podcast.
“Right,” McCleskey responded.
Dow denied trying to court Trump’s endorsement.
Asked whether she would have welcomed the former president’s endorsement, Dow said she wanted to win the general election.
“I was definitely pushed and advised that because of my name ID compared to Mark’s [that] unless I went right of him, that I would never be able to beat him, and it pushed me further [to the right],” she said. “I’m much more bipartisan. And I am a hard hitter, and I am a straight shooter, and I am conservative, but I also believe that you catch more flies with honey. So that primary did push me in ways that if Mark hadn’t been the candidate we were trying to beat, I probably would have taken a different approach.”
In an interview, Ronchetti said McCleskey’s “connections within the Trump campaign” told him Dow was “pushing very, very hard” to get the former president’s endorsement.
“What tipped this off were some of these Trump quotes that I never said,” Ronchetti recalled, referring to a mailer from Dow’s campaign alleging Ronchetti had disparaged Trump on Twitter, including a tweet calling him “the stupidest man who’s ever lived.”
As proof to back the claims of its mailer, Dow’s campaign provided links to tweets from the Twitter handle @KRQEMark, which Ronchetti had previously used as chief meteorologist at KRQE-TV news but had given up years prior.
“When you give up a Twitter handle, you have no more control over it,” Ronchetti said. “Well, a guy out of the country gets a hold of it and ... this guy apparently is tweeting all kinds of stuff just ripping into Trump. Clearly, it’s not me.”
Ronchetti alleged Dow’s campaign knew the tweets were “garbage” but used them in an attack mailer.
“They take those quotes to Trump and say, ‘Look at what Ronchetti has said about you,’ ” he said. “Through back channels of information, we saw a rough cut of an ad ... that would have basically had Trump ripping into me.”
McCleskey intervened, Ronchetti said.
“Jay immediately calls the people he knows in the Trump campaign and” set the record straight, he said.
In the podcast, Ronchetti said his campaign “had another bullet in the gun,” referring to a lawsuit involving an employee at a child care center Dow ran.
Ronchetti’s campaign turned the lawsuit into a TV ad against Dow that was released a few weeks before the primary.
“Her employee was accused of lewd conduct. Dow still promoted him, put him in charge of children at an overnight sleepover, where he assaulted them. Dow tried to bully the victim’s family, but they stood up and sued Dow,” the ad alleged.
“We sent that ad to Trump’s team to be aware of what was on the air, and it’s a pretty devastating ad — it’s a pretty devastating issue — and no endorsement came,” McCleskey said on the podcast.
“I don’t know exactly what happened, if there was a backstory story there, but that’s kind of how that ended up going down.”