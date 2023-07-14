Former President Donald Trump played an ancillary role in last year’s hotly contested Republican primary for governor, with his name surfacing in debates and attack ads and speculation over whether he would endorse one of the five candidates hoping to send incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham packing.

But unlike the gubernatorial races in Arizona and elsewhere, Trump didn’t get directly involved in New Mexico’s election.

He reportedly came close to doing so.

