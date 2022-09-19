090622-gc-Education01rgb.jpg

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti speaks in a parking lot in Albuquerque last month. Ronchetti claims a CNN ‘fact check’ misrepresented his latest TV ad.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

After CNN published a report last week calling Mark Ronchetti’s latest campaign ad on crime deceptive, the Republican nominee for governor accused the network of lying and used its report as part of a fundraising appeal.

“I woke up to the news this morning that CNN has an article LYING about me and attacking our campaign,” Ronchetti, a former TV meteorologist, wrote in a fundraising email Friday.

“Let me make one thing clear: We are doing something RIGHT if the media is freaking out,” the email states.

