Chase Smith listens to music while swinging Tuesday in the playground at Romero Park. The construction company's contract includes electrical upgrades to allow the county to hold movie nights and other community events at the park, and a food truck site.
A 68-acre park in the village of Agua Fría will get a second round of upgrades worth nearly $2.5 million that aim to transform it into fun zone for all ages — with pickleball courts, a sand volleyball court and other popular games.
The Santa Fe County Commission voted Tuesday to approve a contract with GME General Building, a local construction company, to make the improvements to Romero Park, formerly known as Agua Fría Park, which lies north of the Santa Fe River along Caja del Oro Grant Road in the historic village.
The park now has a picnic shelter, a facility with restrooms and concessions, two playgrounds, basketball courts, a baseball field, walking paths and an area set aside as a dog park. The most recent round of upgrades — including a new lawn — came in 2015.
"Over the years, we have seen many different site plans on this project, so it is exciting to see this coming forward," commission Chairwoman Anna Hansen said.
GME General Building's contract includes electrical upgrades to allow the county to hold movie nights and other community events at the park, and a food truck site.
The company will also build five courts for pickleball — an increasingly popular sport among Santa Fe-area residents; new paths and trails; a sand volleyball court; and a "game zone" with horseshoe pitches, tetherball and pit for a dodgeball-like game called gaga ball.
According to a scope of the project, the development firm will upgrade the park’s access road, expand the parking areas and improve accessibility for disabled residents.
In other action Tuesday, the commission:
Proposed an updated lodgers tax ordinance that would increase the tax rate to 5% from 4% and include short-term rentals. A public hearing on the proposal will be scheduled after the ordinance amendments have been published.
Approved a budget increase for the Santa Fe County Fire Department to include a more than $1.5 million grant from the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management's State Fire Marshal Division. The grant includes $25,000 to provide stipends for volunteer firefighters and to hold firefighter recruitment events and $1.5 million for new equipment for the Edgewood, Pojoaque, Tesuque, La Cienega and Galisteo fire stations.
Approved a proclamation making March 10 "Tibetan Freedom Day." The day marks the 64th anniversary of the day the People’s Republic of China took over Tibet, leading to the genocide and exodus of more than 80,000 Tibetans across the Himalayas. A Tibetan community in Santa Fe that dates back more than three decades now has more than 120 members.