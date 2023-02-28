022823_JG_RomeroPark1.jpg

Chase Smith listens to music while swinging Tuesday in the playground at Romero Park. The construction company's contract includes electrical upgrades to allow the county to hold movie nights and other community events at the park, and a food truck site.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

A 68-acre park in the village of Agua Fría will get a second round of upgrades worth nearly $2.5 million that aim to transform it into fun zone for all ages — with pickleball courts, a sand volleyball court and other popular games.

The Santa Fe County Commission voted Tuesday to approve a contract with GME General Building, a local construction company, to make the improvements to Romero Park, formerly known as Agua Fría Park, which lies north of the Santa Fe River along Caja del Oro Grant Road in the historic village.

The park now has a picnic shelter, a facility with restrooms and concessions, two playgrounds, basketball courts, a baseball field, walking paths and an area set aside as a dog park. The most recent round of upgrades — including a new lawn — came in 2015.