Santa Fe police are investigating a two-vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 84/285.
A vehicle rolled near the southbound N.M 599 exit after being struck from behind by a driver involved in a reckless driving incident just moments before, according to police Capt. Matthew Champlain.
There were no reported injuries and no other passengers in either car, but according to an alert from the city of Santa Fe, the southbound lanes of U.S. 84/285 were closed during the early afternoon as the crash was investigated. The road was fully opened at about 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.