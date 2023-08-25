It’s customary for a rodeo to have a queen.
Usually, she’s a vision in Western wear, a tiara perched over the crown of her cowboy hat and a sash around her torso. The rodeo queen might even don personalized chaps, with the name of her rodeo or her title stamped permanently in the chaps’ leather. It’s her job to represent her local rodeo, often while fundraising for charitable causes.
It’s less common for a rodeo to have a drag queen.
But that’s what Aurora Gayheart is, down to the sash and cowboy boots.
As Miss New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association 2023, Gayheart has dedicated her yearlong reign to advancing the Western lifestyle among the LGBTQ+ community and fundraising for a local nonprofit that serves homeless LGBTQ+ youth — all while maintaining the style and panache befitting a rodeo drag queen.
Though her reign will come to a close with the Zia Regional Rodeo this weekend, Gayheart, a part-time resident of Angel Fire, will be representing the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association at the International Gay Rodeo Association royalty competition in October.
“I cannot believe how many people I come across that have never even heard of gay rodeo — it’s almost a 50-year tradition now,” Gayheart said. “The more and more that I can do this, the better and better, hopefully, it will be for the association.”
Gay rodeo — and gay rodeo royalty — arose nearly 50 years ago in response to a problem: Though a whole subset of LGBTQ+ people grow up in rural areas, often participating in nearby rodeos, many queer people were excluded from traditional rodeos or felt unsafe participating, said Brian Helander, president of the International Gay Rodeo Association and a member of the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association.
“The non-gay rodeo world, at least up until the last couple of years, was sort of the last bastion of acceptable homophobia — jokes and ridicule and so on,” Helander said. “So it was very uncomfortable for the LGBT community to be part of that, even though we grew up being a part of it.”
Gay rodeo allows LGBTQ+ people to participate in traditional rodeo events and mixes in “camp events” unique to gay rodeo that bring “a little bit of a gay twist” to the occasion, Helander said.
Participation in traditional rodeo also highly gendered. Women are only allowed to participate in four rodeo events, per the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s latest rulebook. Men, meanwhile, can participate in seven events, including the big ones — bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding — according to Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rules.
In gay rodeo, Helander said, “all of our competitors can do all of the events.”
This year, one of those events will be open to participation by spectators. Much as some rodeos feature cow milking or other relatively simple events for spectators to get in on the action, Helander said attendees at this weekend’s Zia Regional Rodeo will be able to try their hands at goat dressing — a camp event in which a team of two puts men’s underwear on a goat.
Though it may sound silly, goat dressing is all about strategy, speed and communication between competitors, Helander said. The event will take place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
And Helander and Gayheart agreed: Spectators should not miss the wild drag race, in which a team of three people works to ensure one of their members, dressed in drag, can ride a steer across a finish line. The event is scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. both days of the rodeo.
Gay rodeo’s royalty titles are open to all, too, including Mr., Miss, Ms. and Mizter categories to ensure people of all genders can run for the top spots.
“Whatever you fancy, it’s open to everybody,” Gayheart said.
Aurora Gayheart’s first foray into the gay rodeo world was in Phoenix about a decade ago, after she’d started performing in drag and met her gay rodeo enthusiast husband. Soon after, Gayheart said, the couple became big rodeo supporters, traveling to gay rodeos across the Southwest, sponsoring new contestants and running a pop-up Western wear shop called Not My First Rodeo.
After buying property in Angel Fire about a year ago, the two made the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association their home association.
“[The International Gay Rodeo Association] and all of the associations whose rodeos we love to go to are really important to us, but of course New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association and the Zia Regional Rodeo is at the top of the list for us,” Gayheart said.
Establishing the local gay rodeo association as their home association also allowed Gayheart to run for and secure the title of Miss New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association 2023.
Since her official crowning in December 2022, Gayheart has been hosting events such as bake sales and dinners to benefit the local queer community and secure the future of gay rodeo.
Like this year’s Zia Regional Rodeo, much of Gayheart’s fundraising efforts benefitted Casa Q, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit that provides housing and shelter support to homeless LGBTQ+ youth.
Fundraisers like the rodeo support Casa Q’s programs and ensure the youth in their care have access to all of the things they need to be normal teenagers — from cheerleading uniforms to movie tickets — said Steven Serrano, the organization’s director.
“Our local donors, our local supporters in town have been like the lifeline of Casa Q,” Serrano said. “Without the local donors, we wouldn’t exist.”
Gayheart's efforts will also help her home rodeo.
The proliferation of sports leagues for LGBTQ+ people — from gay rugby to gay kickball — has been “wonderful” for building community among LGBTQ+ people, Gayheart said, but it has also pulled participants and spectators from gay rodeo, decreasing the nonprofit’s earnings.
So, part of Gayheart’s role was to secure the funds to sustain the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association and the International Gay Rodeo Foundation well into the future.
“We’re working hand-in-hand to make sure that our rodeo has another 50 years,” she said.