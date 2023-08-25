It’s customary for a rodeo to have a queen.

Usually, she’s a vision in Western wear, a tiara perched over the crown of her cowboy hat and a sash around her torso. The rodeo queen might even don personalized chaps, with the name of her rodeo or her title stamped permanently in the chaps’ leather. It’s her job to represent her local rodeo, often while fundraising for charitable causes.

It’s less common for a rodeo to have a drag queen.

Recommended for you