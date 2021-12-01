Road crews were at work Wednesday morning clearing away debris from a rock slide that covered N.M. 4 near Los Alamos.
No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. near Ancho Canyon, south of White Rock, said Los Alamos police Cmdr. Preston Ballew.
"It's not uncommon for us to have rock slides in that area," Ballew said. "But I haven't seen one this big in a while. It's definitely blocked both lanes."
He said officers often can remove rocks that come down on that road, but "these are pretty big boulders" that require larger equipment to clear.
Drivers who got stuck on either side of the slide could only move "forward or back," he said.
Marisa Maes, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, said the agency's crews were working on clearing the road around 11:30 a.m. Later in the day, the boulders had been removed.
