The head football coach at Las Vegas Robertson High School said he was punched in the head as he walked off the field Saturday after a game with Santa Fe High at Ivan Head Stadium, according to a police report.
Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez said in the report that he was walking toward the team bus when he heard a man yelling behind him and then someone running toward him. As Gonzalez turned around, the report stated, someone punched his left ear and ran away.
Gonzalez said he didn’t have any pain, according to the report, and declined medical attention.
The report redacted the name of the suspect.
A witness to the incident said a man swung a water bottle that hit Gonzalez in the left ear, according to the report. But Gonzalez told The New Mexican that someone threw the bottle after he was punched.
“Some of the fans were yelling at the players, and I turned around to see who it was saying stuff,” Gonzalez said. “Then I walked up [to the locker room] and I heard shuffling and some running. I turned to look again and that’s when I got hit. …”
Gonzalez said he was disappointed that the incident took away from what he felt was a good game for both teams. Robertson prevailed, 6-0.
“Every game, you’re going to have fans like that [who are unruly],” Gonzalez said. “But when they come out and assault a kid or a coach, it’s crossing the line.”
Larry Chavez, assistant superintendent of athletics, activities and school support at Santa Fe Public Schools, said the district also is investigating the incident.
“It’s still in the early stages,” Chavez said of the investigation. “It happened Friday evening and everyone is away on the weekend. First thing [Monday], we started looking in depth and calling around.”
New Mexico Activities Association associate director Dusty Young confirmed the organization also started an investigation.
The NMAA, the governing body for high school sports in New Mexico, has taken a more aggressive stance toward fans in recent years. It banned most spectators from a 2018 football game between Albuquerque St. Pius and Española Valley after Sundevils players and fans were involved in a brawl with Bernalillo in an earlier game.
And in March, the organization barred fans of Estancia’s boys basketball team from a state tournament game for repeated poor conduct during the season.