Roadrunner Photo by Lawrence Haller.jpg

A roadrunner can outrace a human at speeds of up to 25 mph.

 Courtesy Lawrence Haller

Almost every evening after sunset, we are treated to a song fest by Wile E. Coyote and his pack. Unfortunately, we never had the pleasure of seeing one of their prey, the elusive roadrunner, made famous in the Looney Tunes series of animated cartoons, first appearing in 1949. Then one day, a roadrunner appeared briefly in our backyard. Striped, brown plumage, long legs and tail, and of course the distinctive head crest. Two feet long from bill to tip of tail. Yes, they can fly in short glides, but not for long distances. They are born to run and can outrace a human at speeds of up to 25 mph, but they are not as fast as their coyote predators, which can run up to 40 mph.

The roadrunner has several adaptions that allow it to not only survive but thrive in our desert terrain. Most of their water intake is obtained from a moisture rich diet that consists of lizards, small snakes, scorpions, small mammals, fruits and seeds. Like some seabird species, roadrunners have a special gland in front of their eye through which they excrete highly concentrated excess salt, using less water than excreting through their urinary tract. They also flutter skin beneath their chin to dissipate heat.

Roadrunners are one of the few animals that are known to attack rattlesnakes. They often do this in pairs, one distracting the rattlesnake while the other sneaks up behind the snake, pinning down its head. The roadrunner then kills the rattlesnake by beating it against rocks.

Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.

Popular in the Community