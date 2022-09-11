Almost every evening after sunset, we are treated to a song fest by Wile E. Coyote and his pack. Unfortunately, we never had the pleasure of seeing one of their prey, the elusive roadrunner, made famous in the Looney Tunes series of animated cartoons, first appearing in 1949. Then one day, a roadrunner appeared briefly in our backyard. Striped, brown plumage, long legs and tail, and of course the distinctive head crest. Two feet long from bill to tip of tail. Yes, they can fly in short glides, but not for long distances. They are born to run and can outrace a human at speeds of up to 25 mph, but they are not as fast as their coyote predators, which can run up to 40 mph.
The roadrunner has several adaptions that allow it to not only survive but thrive in our desert terrain. Most of their water intake is obtained from a moisture rich diet that consists of lizards, small snakes, scorpions, small mammals, fruits and seeds. Like some seabird species, roadrunners have a special gland in front of their eye through which they excrete highly concentrated excess salt, using less water than excreting through their urinary tract. They also flutter skin beneath their chin to dissipate heat.
Roadrunners are one of the few animals that are known to attack rattlesnakes. They often do this in pairs, one distracting the rattlesnake while the other sneaks up behind the snake, pinning down its head. The roadrunner then kills the rattlesnake by beating it against rocks.
Cornell Ornithology Lab describes the male roadrunner’s call as a series of three to eight downward, slurring notes: co-coo-coo-coo-coooo. No, not beep-beep. They will also “bark” like their nemesis, the coyote. Breeding pairs are monogamous and mate for life. During the courtship display, the male bows alternately lifting and dropping his wings and spreading his tail, sometimes bringing an offering of food.
Their nests are built 3 to 10 feet above ground level in low trees, bushes or cacti and consist of sticks, leaves, feathers and snakeskin. Eggs are generally white. Both sexes incubate the eggs and feed hatchlings. The young birds leave the nest at two to three weeks and forage with their parents.
Roadrunners are important figures in Native American culture. Pueblo tribes revered them for their courage, speed, strength and endurance. Their unusual X-shaped footprints, with two toes pointing in each direction, are used as sacred symbols in many Pueblo tribes to ward off evil. The footprint disguises the direction the bird is heading, thereby preventing evil spirits from following them.
To attract desert roadrunners, you should plant a mixture of grassy areas for hunting prey and scattered brush for shelter from predators such as raptors. Planting native vegetation also attracts their prey species of insects, birds, reptiles and small mammals.
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.