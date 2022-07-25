For a few seconds there, it was touch and go. Would the long-lost dog recognize its owner?

After all, there were strange people gathered around, including some with cameras, as Marisa Martínez sat on the floor in the lobby of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to welcome Rufus, a deaf blue heeler, back into her life.

Martínez waited patiently as Rufus cautiously kept his distance, perhaps trying to determine whether she was friend or foe. It's likely he had spent the past 11 months, including some bitterly cold winter days, scrounging for food, avoiding coyotes and cars and just trying to stay alive.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

