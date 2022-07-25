For a few seconds there, it was touch and go. Would the long-lost dog recognize its owner?
After all, there were strange people gathered around, including some with cameras, as Marisa Martínez sat on the floor in the lobby of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to welcome Rufus, a deaf blue heeler, back into her life.
Martínez waited patiently as Rufus cautiously kept his distance, perhaps trying to determine whether she was friend or foe. It's likely he had spent the past 11 months, including some bitterly cold winter days, scrounging for food, avoiding coyotes and cars and just trying to stay alive.
Suddenly — perhaps because Martínez used sign language to get his attention — something about her energy sparked a memory.
And Rufus rushed into his owner's loving arms for the expected doses of cuddling, petting and belly rubbing. Some nearby observers let loose with tears.
Rufus — whose incredible story of survival is the stuff of movies — was going home.
"Where have you been?" Martínez asked Rufus as he rolled his head into her body. "How was your trip?"
That's a question without an answer. The five-year-old dog disappeared from his family home in Santa Fe in September after someone failed to latch the gate to the yard.
For Martínez, a divorced single mom who lost one of her three children, Zamora Moon, to a rare brain cancer known as DIPG, in 2017, Rufus' disappearance was another personal test of faith and hope.
"It seems like a wound opened up again," she said.
A friend in Albuquerque, where Martínez was born, gave her Rufus as a healing gift shortly after Zamora's death. Martínez said she did not know the dog was deaf at first. But when she noticed he did not respond to the cries of her baby or other loud sounds, she realized he could not hear.
She said she sees his deafness as a "super power," not a deficit, and may have played a role in his capacity for love — and survival.
Martínez said she never gave up on her Zamora, even when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and never gave up on finding Rufus again.
The first link to his recovery began earlier this summer with Arabel Solis, who was riding his dirt bike not far from the animal shelter. Speaking by phone Monday, Solis said he came across a dog that "looked like he needed help."
He took a photo of the dog — Rufus — and sent it to Team Frijoles Lost Pet Recovery, knowing if the organization could track and trap the dog and get it back to its owner, it would.
Solis, who once lost a pair of German Shepherds named Zoe and Ziaya for three months before recovering them, knows what it's like to lose a canine companion.
"You think your dog is gone, you'll never see him again," he said.
He said every time he takes a photo of a stray dog, he sends it to Team Frijoles, which has been aiding in animal rescue efforts for five years.
Prompted by the photo of Rufus, the five-member Team Frijoles went to work, eventually trapping him with the help of food on July 11.
In the meantime, Martínez had decided to visit Spain, where her father lives, for the first time in years. Watching social media posts for some sign of Rufus, she saw the photo Solis took and got in touch with Team Frijoles. She discovered the team had brought Rufus to the animal shelter, so for the time being a reunion was still a couple of weeks away.
Their Monday morning reconnection included some ventriloquist dummy byplay, in which Martínez asked Rufus some questions and then, in a dog-like voice, answered them on his behalf.
"How did you survive coyotes?" she asked.
"Coyotes are my friends," Rufus replied. (Well, sort of.)
"This is a miracle, a sign to never give up hope," Martínez said as she prepared to load Rufus in her truck to take him back home to see her two children, Xavia and Estrella Martínez.
Martínez, who will be teaching special education students at Chaparral Elementary School this year, owns other dogs. But only one — Rufus — would be allowed to share her bed with her Monday night, she said.
"It's snuggle-in-bed all day today," she said.
His return brought some rays of light into her life, she said.
"After you lose a child, you are perpetually sad," she said. "Something like this makes you a little happier."