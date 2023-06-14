The two men who died last week during rafting accidents on the Rio Grande in Taos County were on guided trips with different companies — one of them based in Santa Fe — while the river was running higher and faster than it has in years. 

The incidents brought the total Taos County rafting deaths to three in one month. Another man died in a rafting accident in early May.

Most recently, a family of three was going through the Racecourse section of the river June 7 with Santa Fe Rafting Co. when their raft overturned, The Taos News reported. A man drowned and a woman was lost for part of the day before being found, the newspaper said. 