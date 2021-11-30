Just two years into his career, Drew Lamprich of Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe was labeled a rising star in 2018 by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
His star is now soaring, as Sotheby’s announced Lamprich will become the Santa Fe operation’s vice president and qualifying broker at the start of 2022.
Lamprich, 41, succeeds Gregg Antonsen, who has led the company's Santa Fe operation since 2011 and will retire to Honolulu, where he lived before taking over here. Under Antonsen, Sotheby’s tripled sales dollar volume — the total of all home sales amounts — to $1.2 billion in 2020.
“The last two years have been absolutely incredible,” Antonsen said.
Antonsen said he undertook a national and statewide search to find his successor but ended up with his own recruit. From the start, Antonsen teamed Lamprich with broker Penelope Vasquez, whom he describes as “one of our top brokers.”
“When I first interviewed Drew, I remembered what my father said: 'Always look to bring someone on to take your place,' ” Antonsen said. “Drew has great leadership capabilities. He is a great negotiator. He is the type of person who walks into the room and lowers the temperature if people are agitated.”
While still learning the real estate ropes, Lamprich volunteered for the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, which got him recognized as a “rising star” in 2018. He joined the group's board of directors in 2019. He will be president-elect in 2022 and SFAR’s president in 2023.
“He was a rookie starting in the business and yet was willing to do this while starting to build his own business,” said Paco Arguello, CEO of the association. “He was giving his time and expertise for the entire membership.”
Lamprich said he is keen to get real estate agents fluent with video marketing, which existed before the pandemic but instantly became front-and-center in April 2020 as in-person open houses and showings vanished. He said he and Vasquez were doing video before the pandemic already but many real estate professionals were new to the medium.
“I think one thing I bring to the table is engaging with technology and getting people comfortable with technology,” Lamprich said. “I want to elevate and differentiate us. [Video] brought something new to the market in representing a property.”
Before real estate, Lamprich did social services work in California after college and then moved to Austin, Texas, where he worked at a Lowe’s home improvement center, ultimately becoming a store manager. He also was national sales director for a health supplement company.
Lamprich studied metropolitan studies at New York University and sociology at the University of Tulsa.
