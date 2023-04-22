ROCIADA

Jerry Gomez’s newly built home is full of symbolism.

The decorative rope stretching around the shiny wood paneling above his living room represents an unbroken circle, Gomez said, to help him find his way despite confusion and distractions along the circle’s path.He installed stone wall tiles around the wood-burning stove in the corner of his main living space to represent his connection with the earth. Seeing the rocks there, Gomez said, keeps him grounded.

Recommended for you