ROCIADA
Jerry Gomez’s newly built home is full of symbolism.
The decorative rope stretching around the shiny wood paneling above his living room represents an unbroken circle, Gomez said, to help him find his way despite confusion and distractions along the circle’s path.He installed stone wall tiles around the wood-burning stove in the corner of his main living space to represent his connection with the earth. Seeing the rocks there, Gomez said, keeps him grounded.
And he constructed window sills from wood scorched last year by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and salvaged from the burn-scarred forest on his land.
“Putting this together had a lot of meaning,” Gomez said as he stood his living room.
There are still pieces of Gomez’s home that need work. He has plans to construct a little desk in a nook in his bedroom. He’s not entirely happy with the medicine cabinet and sconce in his bathroom. He still doesn’t have curtains — which led to another chore: Gomez had to clear his front yard because he couldn’t bear to see burned and blackened trees out every window in the house.
Though there’s still more work to do, he has made a lot of progress on his new home in the last year.
In April 2022, more than 1,000 acres of Gomez family land in Rociada and Gascon — including Jerry’s home, grazing pastures and heavy machinery essential to his excavation business — were burned in the devastating fire. By the end of the month, his family’s land and many of the things on it resembled charcoal, Gomez said.
Despite the devastation, Gomez proselytizes positivity. With his bushy gray mustache and mischievous smile, he encourages those who, like him, lost nearly everything to the blaze not to let pessimism consume them — while acknowledging that’s a difficult thing to do.
“Once a mind is gone, it’s hard to bring back,” Gomez said. “I think that’s our hardest part in life: Once we’re injured, we injure our heart, and our mind just doubles the problem. If you can keep your heart happy, your mind can wander.”
On April 22, 2022, the Hermits Peak blaze was more than 90% contained; so corralled, Gomez said, that he felt comfortable driving to Colorado to pick up a new piece of equipment for his business.
But when the fire escaped control and merged with the Calf Canyon Fire, Gomez’s property was more or less in the middle.
He remembered getting a call that day from his brother, who is also his neighbor. The fire was encroaching their acreage along N.M. 94.
Two hours later, Gomez’s phone rang with another update: Everything was gone, his home a pile of debris and the aluminum tools in his workshop a puddle of molten metal on the ground.
As he raced south from Colorado, he saw the devastation of the Northern New Mexico forests where he’d lived nearly all of his 65 years. But neither the destruction nor the roadblocks stopped Gomez from trying to salvage pieces of his property.
“We’ve got to continue to save what’s left. … It was no time to sit there and ask for help. We had to put it all together and not give up,” he said.
Gomez said he started hauling water, repairing wells and driving to Roswell in search of hay for more than 100 head of cattle on his land, plus some neighbors’ livestock. He used more than a decade of experience as a volunteer firefighter to bulldoze a fire line, keeping a distance between his cows and the flames. He lived out of a travel trailer parked in Las Vegas, N.M., for most of a year.
Rebuilding what was lost
When he was finally able to stop and think about rebuilding, Gomez said he imagined repurposing materials into a new house.
All-new materials wouldn’t do, he said. Gomez said he financed the new build with savings; he wasn’t relying on — or waiting for — a home insurance payout or relief check to rebuild. In that way he was lucky. Hundreds of others who lost their homes are waiting on assistance to begin the way back to normalcy.
Gomez said supplies were back-ordered, weeks from arriving to Las Vegas hardware stores, or unavailable entirely. Though his work as an excavator ensured he knew the right people to call for construction help, even Gomez couldn’t get what he needed fast enough.
Delayed materials have been a common phenomenon in Las Vegas for the past three years, said Sean Medrano, owner of Las Vegas-based contracting firm NorthEastern Construction. The fire was just the latest challenge to hit builders in Northern New Mexico.
“We were already affected by COVID. And then to top it off, we got affected by the fire. And then to top that off, we’re rural, so we have an uphill battle from the beginning,” Medrano said. “Building from here north is unlike, I would say, other parts of New Mexico.”
Residents also are dealing with a completely changed landscape, Medrano said; they’re returning to properties covered in a mess of flood-prone silty soil, layers of ash and blackened tree trunks sticking out of the ground like sinister toothpicks. In some cases, landowners will have to remove crumbling remains of centuries-old adobe homes.
Medrano hopes 30-40% of homeowners affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire will be like Gomez: able to return to their land and rebuild their homes. But expecting any more than 50% of homes in the fire zone to be rebuilt is unrealistic, he said.
“Grandfathers built these houses, and grandmothers built these houses. Cousins and uncles helped build these houses — or homes. To replace them is going to be hard,” Medrano said.
Gomez skirted some of the challenges Medrano has seen on other fire-affected properties. He dodged some of the supply delays by recycling a lot of materials. Someone donated lumber from a demolished deck; Gomez planed and reused burned timber for certain parts of the house, like his window sills.
Gomez also built his new home on the foundation that once supported his garage. Although it limited the space available for the new build, he said it was sufficiently sturdy to keep his house well-attached to the hill.
Gomez’s building efforts, too, were interrupted by an emergency: summer flooding. All of the sudden, he was called to haul sandbags and construct barriers to redirect the deluge.
All told, the little house should have taken about four months to build, Gomez said. It ended up taking the better part of a year.
For much of that time, Gomez delayed filing his notice of loss, the official claim, submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in which Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims can outline destroyed and damaged property, personal injury and financial losses. He said he wasn’t sure how to total all he’d lost.
Reporting what was lost
Gomez — like many of his neighbors — was frustrated by the way disaster relief officials operated in the aftermath of the fire. Their actions, Gomez said, betrayed an unfamiliarity with New Mexico.
Gomez claimed emergency management personnel started reseeding the land too soon after the fire and too late in the season for the seeds to germinate. Around the same time, Gomez took issue with responders’ clearing of trees, an action he asserted just made the soil looser, more prone to mudslides and erosion.
He said they came with lots of credentials but no understanding of New Mexico. “They said, ‘Oh, we’re helping.’ No, you’re setting us further back,” Gomez said.
It’s a commonly held perspective in the region these days, said Harold Garcia, chairman of the San Miguel County Commission.
He said residents are frustrated with the federal government’s response to the compounding emergencies of fire and flooding, citing initial payments that won’t cover the cost of all they’ve lost and delays due to government bureaucracy.
Although a combination of state and federal funds should offer both residents and local governments some funding to manage fire and flood damage, it’s unlikely any of this will be over soon. The frustration, uncertainty and fear will stretch on, with San Miguel County officials planning to prepare for the worst for the next five years.
Last week, Garcia said, he met with a family living at the dead end of a county road. Last year, flames scorched much of their property, and a river, which typically runs hundreds of yards from their home, flooded. This year, neither county officials nor members of the family can be sure of the property’s future.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. You don’t know what’s going to happen next month,” Garcia said. “We don’t know if they’re safe or not. … They don’t either; it’s even worse that they don’t know if they’re safe or not.”
Despite all this, Gomez encourages his neighbors not to dwell on the challenges of rebuilding, on their mistrust of government officials, on the potential for more catastrophe — in the form of fire, flooding, mudslides or something else — in the months ahead. Instead, he sees the destruction as an opportunity to start again, with a clean slate.
“What we lost here, it’s gone,” Gomez said. “Now we’ve got to figure out how to make every square inch back better.
“There’s a blessing even to a disaster, because it brings either the best or it brings the worst out of you — it works either way, no? And what we need is the best to come out,” he added.
Gomez knows this isn’t an easy ask. Even for him, it can be challenging to keep his spirits up. But he insists he does it anyway.
These days, Gomez’s almost-absurd positivity follows him as he traverses the backroads of San Miguel County. He puts it to use on projects, whether its distributing sandbags to needy neighbors as a volunteer or constructing levees to redirect flooding as a hired contractor.
In March, he moved out of his travel trailer — which is still parked on his land, near the bank of burned tree trunks — and into his new house.
Gomez allows his mind to focus on design choices: what kind of curtains to buy for his windows, how to build a better medicine cabinet in the bathroom, the best way to expand the house’s footprint someday. Though disaster could return to his property any day, Gomez wants to make his new house better — square inch by square inch — for whatever lies ahead.
“I see a new life. … Yeah, it’s hard to see, but life is new,” he said.