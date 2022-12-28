ALBUQUERQUE — Four Southwest Airlines employees paced through a sea of multicolored luggage Wednesday afternoon, looking for Ruth Ann Price's missing red duffle bag.
It was the last of five suitcases Price and her family parted ways with after a weeklong trip to Costa Rica.
"When you travel to Costa Rica with an 18-month-old, you need a lot of stuff," Price said.
The bag got to Albuquerque via a Southwest jet. But Price and her family had to settle for a 13½-hour van ride from Houston, their only solution to a nationwide travel crisis for those who flew Southwest over a bewitched holiday week.
The Albuquerque Sunport is not the epicenter of Southwest's problem — an airport spokeswoman said only 166 flights had been canceled since Saturday, with 36 more coming Wednesday. But the ripple effect of the disaster wasn't hard to find Wednesday as New Mexicans spent the day either searching for luggage or waiting for family to arrive.
Price, 70, said she and her family flew from Costa Rica into the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston on Christmas Day, expecting to depart for Albuquerque in a few hours. Instead — after spending the night stranded in Houston — Price, her daughter, son-in-law and infant grandson jumped into a rental car, figuring they would get home before others who'd been buried by Southwest's avalanche of flight cancellations.
Her daughter and son-in-law took turns driving across Texas while Price passed the time reading classic children's books to her grandson.
"My son-in-law has wonderful music — lots of Grateful Dead," Price said with a chuckle.
The family arrived in Albuquerque on Tuesday morning but still needed to recover their bags. Price was left to sort out the mess with the Southwest ground crew Wednesday while her family went to work.
It took a lot of pacing, confused looks and a chain of communication resembling a game of telephone, but Price walked out of the Albuquerque airport without missing a single bag.
"There are big problems in the world, and this is a hassle, but we have a home. We could afford to rent a car. ... We have each other," she said. "It was a pain, but, you know, in the big scheme of things, it's not a huge problem."
Jennifer Cerny, 60, and her son Nicholas Cerny weren't so lucky.
Nicholas, a junior at Yale University, is visiting his family in Santa Fe for the holidays. He flew out of New York's LaGuardia Airport earlier this week. However, his suitcase was lost along the way.
The pair drove to Albuquerque on Wednesday after receiving a call the bag was discovered in New York and was being delivered to New Mexico. But by the time Cerny and her son found themselves near Southwest's sea of suitcases, it was nowhere to be found.
"I'm not looking forward to telling him that it got astray," Cerny said while her son was elsewhere. "A lady even remembers handling the bag here because we have a slightly unusual last name. … It was here. Where it is now? Who knows?"
Travis Clyne, 70, sat by himself near baggage claim Wednesday. Donning a Vietnam veteran baseball cap and a jacket for his machinist union, Clyne waited patiently for his 90-year-old wife, Marie Burdett, to finally make it home.
Burdett, who at one time worked for Southwest, traveled to London this week for her brother's funeral. The somber occasion was elongated after she arrived back in the U.S. on Tuesday. She was stranded alone in Las Vegas, Nev., due to her former employer's current dilemma.
"She understands what happens. Because of weather, nothing the airline can do," Clyne said.
Burdett was able to get on a flight back to Albuquerque on Spirit Airlines on Wednesday. The only catch was that its arrival was, yes, delayed, leaving Clyne to wait around the airport — initially wondering why a relatively short journey was taking so long.
"I was standing right down there at the end of the escalator where I could see the elevators and the escalator," Clyne said. "She ain't getting by me."
Burdett finally arrived a little before 3 p.m. A Spirit Airlines employee wheeled her past a set glass doors to reunite with Clyne. The two shared a kiss after her long journey.
Finally home, Burdett said she appreciated the hotel room she stayed in during her overnight stay in Nevada — which included a queen-size bed with two duvets, a kitchenette, a "proper" bathroom, a desk and a living room. In spite of the comfortable conditions, she added she was happy to be back in New Mexico.
"It's good to be back, except for the weather," she said.