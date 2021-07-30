U.S. forest managers have approved a final riparian restoration plan for three national forests and a grasslands in Northern New Mexico, saying these watery areas are vital to the larger ecosystems.
The plan covers wetlands and tracts along waterways in the Santa Fe, Cibola and Carson national forests as well as the Kiowa National Grasslands, with the aim of enhancing wildlife habitat, watershed health and water quality.
It looks at how to counter the impacts that “stressors” such as climate change, wildfires, grazing, urbanization, recreation and invasive species have on the systems.
One conservation group applauded the plan, while another group strongly criticized it as inadequate.
“The Forest Service decision is a milestone in northern New Mexico and will create opportunities for the agency and its partners to address the depleted conditions of our streams and rivers on federal lands,” Bryan Bird, Southwest program director for Defenders of Wildlife, wrote in an email.
Bird wrote his Washington D.C.-based group was pleased to see the beaver mentioned prominently in the plan. Riparian restoration can substantially address climate change and wildlife conservation in New Mexico, he added.
However, the Center of Biological Diversity said the plan failed to address the extensive damage from agriculture.
“It’s disturbing that the Forest Service completely ignored the horrendous damage livestock grazing is doing to these important riparian ecosystems,” said Chris Bugbee, a wildlife biologist and Southwest conservation advocate at the Center, based in Tucson. “These forest streams have been trampled and polluted by cattle, but the so-called restoration project offers nothing but a laundry list of potential strategies that may or may not be used.”
Although riparian areas make up less than 200,000 acres of the forestlands’ 4.8 million acres, they offer essential ecological value far beyond their footprint, Forest Service officials said in a statement.
Riparian zones support plant, bird, insect, reptile-amphibian and mammal biodiversity in the forests by providing nesting habitat, migration corridors and shelter from life-imperiling threats, officials said.
These areas also give people a variety of uses, such as recreation, sightseeing and grazing, they said.
“When the three forests launched this project in 2019, we enlisted our public and private sector partners to help us develop a truly innovative approach to restore one of our most valuable resources — our watersheds,” Santa Fe National Forest Supervisor Debbie Cress said in a statement.
The forests prepared an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act that considered public comments, resulting in a “finding of no significant impact,” officials said.
There was a period for full public comment in 2019. After the agency issued a final assessment of the plan in December, only those who had already weighed in were allowed to comment.
Bugbee contends public involvement has been discouraged throughout this process.
“But we’ll be watching closely to ensure these public lands and the plants and animals that depend on them are protected,” he said.
The managers’ signed decision enables the three forests to implement five primary types of projects:
- Projects to improve pathways for aquatic species.
- In-stream, side-channel and flood-plain projects.
- Riparian vegetation treatments.
- Relocating or closing certain roads and trails to help reduce erosion.
- Restoring springs and seeps.
Proposed projects range from restoring channels, streambanks and beaver habitat to planting riparian vegetation.
In a statement, Cibola National Forest Supervisor Steve Hattenbach said he will work with the state Forestry Division and state Department of Game and Fish to execute the plan.
“Riparian restoration will provide quality wildlife habitat and help secure sustainable sources of clean water for New Mexico,” Hattenbach said.
The native river otter helps maintain riparian forest health by bringing nutrients from their prey up onto river banks. Restoring otters to the Gila River, where they were last seen in 1953, would be a significant benefit.
Yesterday I hiked up Tr 254 to the base of SF Baldy. The rains have soften the trails significantly and the cows have increased erosion crossing the paths. In additions their excrement is polluting the streams. I don’t know what the answer is, but it needs to be addressed.
Get the damned cows out of our national forests!
Dang Right!
