A Rio Rancho woman accused of driving while intoxicated Tuesday on Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe is facing a child abuse charge after sheriff's deputies say she caused a crash that injured three people, including a young girl.
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Patricia Sandoval, 61, was booked in the Santa Fe County jail.
The complaint says deputies responding to a report of the crash around 8 p.m. found Sandoval's gray Nissan Sentra in the middle of the southbound lane of I-25. Sandoval, who was sitting along the right shoulder of the roadway next to a girl, admitted to drinking before driving, the complaint says.
Sandoval told deputies that while she was merging onto the highway, she was struck from behind by another vehicle, according to the complaint, which also says physical evidence on her vehicle raised questions about the claim. Deputies said they believe Sandoval struck a 2019 GMC truck on its passenger side before slamming into a guardrail.
Along with the girl, two men in her vehicle complained of injuries but declined to go to a hospital for treatment.
Cochiti Pueblo woman faces aggravated DWI charge
Earlier Tuesday, deputies arrested a Cochiti Pueblo woman on suspicion of DWI.
Deanna Trujillo, 29, was charged with aggravated DWI, operating a vehicle without required equipment, having an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, Trujillo was spotted around 3:20 p.m. taking the Cuyamungue exit of U.S. 84/285 while driving without a tire on one of her rear rims.
When deputies stopped her, the complaint said, they noticed an odor of alcohol and Trujillo was slurring her speech.
Trujillo admitted to drinking beer and whiskey before driving, the complaint says.
Blood-alcohol tests for Trujillo registered more than twice the legal limit for driving, at 0.18 and 0.19 respectively, according to the complaint.
Deputies found two bottles of Jack Daniels in Trujillo's car, one open and the other empty, the complaint says, as well as a pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
Trujillo was booked in the Santa Fe County jail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.