TAOS — The Taos County Sheriff's Office was searching the rim of the Rio Grande Gorge and scanning the river and its banks Thursday in search of local musician Melissa Crabtree, who was reported missing late last week by family members who said they hadn't heard from her in days.
What began as a missing person case took a turn after Crabtree's vehicle was found near the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, where many people have jumped to their deaths over the years.
"We are in the process of exhausting all means to pursue leads, one of which is because her vehicle was found at the bridge, the probability that she may have jumped," Undersheriff Steve Miera said.
Miera and other members of the sheriff's office found no sign of Crabtree, 51, during an initial search Thursday. He said a helicopter from Los Alamos had been deployed to assist in the search. Next, Miera said, he planned to take a raft down the river with two deputies trained in swiftwater rescues.
Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a news release this week that Crabtree's family reported her missing Saturday. He learned from Crabtree's friends that she had been suicidal, the sheriff said.
People who commented on a news post regarding Crabtree's disappearance also indicated she might have been struggling with mental health issues.
She also might have had physical health problems. In 2014, The Taos News reported Crabtree had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that, if left untreated, can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.
Logs from Taos Central Dispatch show Crabtree's brother contacted first law enforcement Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 to say he hadn't heard from her in two weeks.
Law enforcement searched a residence in Taos where she may have been staying and also consulted with Heart of Taos, a local women's shelter.
Then, when Crabtree's vehicle was found at the bridge, the focus of the search shifted to the canyon west of Taos.
The sheriff's office said it had no information about where she was last seen.
Crabtree has lived in the Taos area for years and is well-known in the local music scene. Her most recent Facebook posts describe an international tour she embarked on in 2019. She also worked as a local river rafting guide and was profiled in Remarkable Women of Taos, a book spotlighting local women. The book was published in 2013 by Nighthawk Press.
Crabtree isn't the only Taos County woman to disappear in recent years.
Holly White, the former office manager for the Taos Center for the Arts, went missing nearly four years ago, not long before she was to turn 50. White's car also was found at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, but her body was never recovered. Her disappearance remains a mystery.
Authorities said anyone with information regarding Crabtree's disappearance should call Taos Central Dispatch at 575-758-2216.
This story first appeared on the website of The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
