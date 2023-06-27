As the proposed agreement to end a yearslong water dispute with Texas hovers in limbo, local, state and federal officials discussed with lawmakers Tuesday how vital it will be to improve the system for delivering Rio Grande water downstream to avoid future problems in a region growing more arid.
An array of water managers, experts and lawmakers talked about how to bolster water supply and ensure the maximum amount possible makes it to Texas to meet conditions of the proposed settlement and the 85-year-old Rio Grande Compact.
New Mexico, Texas and Colorado agreed in February to a consent decree, which calls for changing how and where river flows are measured to determine the three states’ portions under the compact.
It’s now in the hands of a federal judge appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to preside over the case.
Known as a special master, the judge will decide whether to recommend the proposed decree to the high court, request changes or send the case back to trial, State Engineer Mike Hamman told the Legislative Finance Committee at a meeting in Las Cruces.
“Those are the options that we see,” Hamman said.
The decadeslong legal tussle has cost New Mexico and Texas an estimated $31 million combined and is emblematic of battles springing up across the West as water supplies diminish under a growing population and warming climate.
Under the decree, 57% of the native or natural water flowing downstream would go to New Mexico and 43% would go to Texas, Hamman said. A gauge measuring river volume would be set up at the Texas border to ensure water flowing from Elephant Butte Reservoir is not diverted.
Those provisions are essential to the settlement, Hamman said.
At the heart of the dispute is Texas’ claim New Mexico irrigators pumped groundwater south of Elephant Butte, siphoning water that belonged to the Lone Star State.
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, criticized how little of the discussion was about the proposed decree, which he said was not “a done deal.”
“It’s far from it,” Cervantes said.
While settling a dispute with Texas, it could end up pitting New Mexico’s water users against each other along the Rio Grande, Cervantes said.
Hannah Riseley-White, interim director of the Interstate Stream Commission, told lawmakers the agency has a plan that calls for reducing water use through a combination of efforts that range from paying farmers not to pump groundwater to leasing surface water, making infrastructure improvements and fallowing farmland — a proposed initiative some lawmakers criticized.
Several speakers said it will be important to improve infrastructure as well as be smarter and more innovative in managing water.
The warmer, drier climate is causing a double whammy — less precipitation to replenish rivers and higher evaporation depleting the waters, said Sam Fernald of the New Mexico Water Resources Institute.
Those climate conditions are why groundwater and surface water are down, despite agriculture not drawing any more water than it did in the last century, Fernald said.
Changes must be made in land use, the crops grown, irrigation technology and regulations, Fernald said. One rule that should be revised in the current climate forbids water to be held longer than 96 hours, he said, which hampers flexibility.
Removing that time limit would allow water to soak into the ground and recharge the aquifer, Fernald said.
Phil King, an engineering consultant, said agricultural use has leveled off in the past half-century, while industrial and municipal water use has increased by 250%.
Given that agricultural water use has been at a longtime plateau, state Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said the onus shouldn’t be placed on farmers to slash their irrigation through fallowing.
“I feel like in a conversation we put a lot of the burden down specifically on our Lower Rio Grande farmers,” Diamond said.
Hamman said a low-flow conveyance channel built in the 1950s to funnel water more efficiently from the Middle Rio Grande Valley to Elephant Butte will be renovated after falling into disuse decades ago.
A blend of state and federal funding will pay for restoring this channel, so it can serve its original purpose of maximizing the water delivered to Texas to avoid falling into debt, Hamman said.
Officials discussed how an environmental ethic must be integrated into the river’s management policies and not just to protect endangered species. Water drainage and retention systems can be designed to bolster wildlife habitat, which in turn can help the river to function more fully, they said.
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, said the Upper Rio Grande in Northern New Mexico is designated a wild and scenic river, but farther south it’s viewed primarily as a delivery channel for various uses.
Overall, the federal government does not treat it as an ecosystem, and that must change, Steinborn said.
“The environment needs a seat at the table, too,” Steinborn said.
King said efforts must be made to restore and maintain riparian habitat, which is in decline.
A key to boosting the supply of Rio Grande water is to use stormwater to recharge the aquifer, King said. This can be done by diverting groundwater from arroyos into the 300 miles of drains in the valleys, rather than letting it spill into the river.
Meanwhile, the state is looking to build a 42-mile levee to reduce flooding — and lost water — along a stretch of the river, Hamman said.
More than one speaker said there were tens of millions of dollars in state and federal funding now available, creating a historic opportunity, perhaps once in several generations, to improve the Rio Grande’s water systems.
“Shame on us if we don’t fully capitalize on the opportunities,” Hamman said.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.