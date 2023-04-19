The Rio Gallinas drew national attention in 2022 when it became clogged with charred debris and ashy sediment from New Mexico’s historic wildfire, choking off the main drinking water source for Las Vegas, N.M.
It’s in the national spotlight again, this time because it made the top 10 list for the most endangered rivers in America. Contaminated storm runoff flowing into the river from hills scorched by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire put it over the edge.
American Rivers, a Washington, D.C.-based conservation group, placed the Gallinas ninth on this year’s list of most imperiled rivers, in large part because of its importance to Las Vegas’ water supply, acequia communities and ecosystems within the watershed.
The mammoth fire compounded the problems already degrading a river that provides water to 13,000 residents and acequias dating to the 19th century.
“The Rio Gallinas faces numerous threats, including drought, reduced snowpack, and the myriad consequences from the fire,” Rachel Ellis, associate director of the group’s Southwest River Protection Program, said in a statement.
Healing and protecting the Rio Gallinas will require state and federal agencies to develop a long-term strategy that engages the community and fits the local environment, Ellis said. It also should include nature-based solutions, she said, referring to beaver dams and other natural features that direct and filter water.
One river advocate said climate change and an array of human activities have impaired the Gallinas and made it more vulnerable to effects from the immense wildfire.
“It’s been hit by a number of things,” said Lea Knutson of the Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance.
The Gallinas was among the waterways in the valley straightened and pushed toward one area to make room for farms, ranches, houses and industrial development, Knutson said.
This reshaping disconnected the waterways from the flood plains, she said. Removing the bends and curves keeps water from spilling onto the shores and forming pools that act as a natural cooling system for the river, she said.
This, combined with a changing climate, has led to the water warming — a trend her group has tried to counter in the past 12 years with restoration work, Knutson said.
So far, the state Environment Department has chipped in $1.3 million to help restoration in the Gallinas and Sapello River watersheds, she said.
Knutson said they were making progress with enhancing the Gallinas and the creeks that run into it when the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire struck.
“The fire set us back for many, many years,” she said.
The fire formed a year ago. Two prescribed burns went awry and merged into a giant blaze that torched 341,000 acres, destroyed more than 500 homes and left a 534-square-mile burn scar.
The debris flow and ashy silt have destroyed two acequias, while flooding has changed the course of the river, making it harder to get water to other channels, said William Gonzales, a rancher and board member for the Rio Gallinas Acequia Association.
Gonzales said he uses the region’s oldest acequia, built in 1841. All 13 were dug in the 19th century, so communities have relied on them for generations, he said.
He said he needs water to cultivate hay for his 15 cows and to irrigate his 28 orchard trees, which grow apples, peaches and pears. Most acequia farmers and ranchers have small operations like this, but water is still vital to them, he said.
The fire consumed massive tree cover, causing the sun to melt the snowpack faster, Gonzales said. The soil, damp from last year’s heavy monsoon, is absorbing little of the runoff, which now is swelling the river and making it run more swiftly, he said.
The river is flowing at 100 cubic feet per second, roughly double the normal speed for this time of year, Gonzales said. This means the snowpack will run out by June and the river will slow to a trickle when water is needed, he said.
Charred hillsides will cause flooding, contamination and rapid snowmelt for at least five years, Gonzales said. He hopes having the river on the endangered list will enable community leaders to leverage funding from state and federal agencies and nonprofits.
The fire had a horrific impact on the river and the watershed, but there’s a bright side, Gonzales said.
“It’s actually an opportunity to build it back, and build it better,” he said.