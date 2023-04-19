061722Flood_LS_366.JPG

A construction crew builds a flood control structure on the Rio Gallinas in anticipation of flooding in June.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Rio Gallinas drew national attention in 2022 when it became clogged with charred debris and ashy sediment from New Mexico’s historic wildfire, choking off the main drinking water source for Las Vegas, N.M.

It’s in the national spotlight again, this time because it made the top 10 list for the most endangered rivers in America. Contaminated storm runoff flowing into the river from hills scorched by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire put it over the edge.

American Rivers, a Washington, D.C.-based conservation group, placed the Gallinas ninth on this year’s list of most imperiled rivers, in large part because of its importance to Las Vegas’ water supply, acequia communities and ecosystems within the watershed.

