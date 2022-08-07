When Eileen Jimenez heard the roaring noise approaching from above her home in Rio en Medio nearly two weeks ago, she knew what was coming. 

"A monster, absolutely attacking us," she said. 

The invader — a high, deep, wide and fast-moving flash flood tearing up trees, logs, boulders and other debris caught in its path — returned again Thursday night, once again bringing a sense of fear to the Jimenez homestead and their neighbors. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

