ALCALDE — Work crews for Rio Arriba County took down a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate, which had been a focal point of controversy for more than two decades.
A forklift lowered the statue down from its perch in front of the Oñate Monument Resource and Visitors Center along N.M. 68 in Alcalde, north of Española.
Witnesses said Rio Arriba County Manager Tomas Campos appeared at the site Monday and said the monument was being removed in order to protect it.
Attempts to reach Campos for comment on the removal were unsuccessful. But a statement issued by the County Commission said Campos had authorized removal of the statue and its placement in storage "based upon information that that destruction or damage to the statue and County property" at a demonstration planned Monday evening was "highly probable."
A final policy decision has not been made about the statue," the statement said.
The development came as a surprise a few hours ahead of the planned protest by activists who have charged the statue is a monument to a brutal past of racial oppression.
A group of about 50 had assembled near the site by 1 p.m., with several visibly crying by the apparent removal of the statue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Apparently in Portland, OR, the Red Guard tore down a statue of Thomas Jefferson. I wonder if anyone is pure enough for these well fed revolutionaries.
I guess all the Catholic churches are next.
Bravo! These are amazing times! Why should we commemorate and literally elevate cultural oppression with monuments? I frankly hope they take down that ugly odelisk in the middle of the Plaza! More room for people to dance and enjoy our summer bandstand concerts !
The obelisk is a great talking point about racism, bigotry and prejudice. The removal of the obelisk will obscure history rather than using it as an example of change over time. I use it all the time with groups of tourists. The obelisk is also the zero point for HISTORIC grants in downtown and the eastside. People are still arguing over land grants--removing the obelisk gives them one more reason to continure arguing. Those who forget the past are bound to repeat it. Nonetheless I am surprised at the quick response from Espanola but I guess they don't want Onate's right foot cut off again. And BTW 600 Acomas jumped to their death during that battle rather than being taken into slavery by the Spaniards--that is beyond those males over 15 yo who had their right foots amputated. As one Hispanic priest said during my lecture on Leadership in the Pueblo Revolt when one member of the Hispanic Genealogical Society complained about the St Lawrence Day Massacre (10 Aug) "That was one day--what did we do for the 70 years prior?" All things in perspective
In Friday’s New Mexican, AP Journalist Morgan Lee wrote that
“To Native Americans, Oñate is known for having ordered the right feet cut off of 24 captive tribal warriors after his soldiers stormed Acoma Pueblo’s mesa-top ‘sky city.’”
This in fact is a gross undercounting of the dead and maimed at Acoma. According to Wikipedia, in the fight for Acoma, “500 Acoma men killed in a three-day battle, along with 300 women and children.” Of the survivors, “many were sentenced to 20 year enslavement and 24 suffered amputations.”
Wikipedia goes on “Males between the age of twelve and twenty-five were also enslaved for twenty years along with all of the females above the age of twelve. Many of these natives were dispersed among the residences of government officials or at Franciscan missions. Sixty of the youngest women were deemed not guilty and sent to Mexico City where they were ‘parceled out among Catholic convents’. Two Hopi men were taken prisoner at the pueblo; after each had one of his hands cut off, they were released to spread the word of Spain's might.”
Oñate was for his nation and fellow Catholics, a brave Explorer and Saver of Souls who would hopefully send back to Europe fabulous wealth. For the Indigenous Peoples of the lands he 'explored,' Oñate was an Invader, an Enslaver, a Murder and a Thief.
Any Monument to such a powerful person must tell all the stories, not just His Story. This is doubly so for Monuments put up at Public Expense. Though a better step might have been to add a significant retelling of the story of Oñate and Indigenous Peoples, partisans of Oñate have stalled for so long, that the time needed for a discussion of such steps has passed by.
I do hope the statute is placed for safe keeping, until it can again be displayed with appropriate contextualizing.
Well said, Jim. This should be the beginning of the conversation, not the end.
Khal Spencer- Thank you for your kind words, Khal. And a much bigger thank you for your insight- "This should be the beginning of the conversation, not the end."
I think of the Hispanic gentleman from the other day on these pages, who wrote “From my perspective, Acoma does not compare with what the pueblo Indians did in 1680. They murdered 400 colonists, including women and children, and 21 friars. Victimhood is debilitating.”
That gentleman’s pain is as real as the Acomas, as well as other Indigenous Peoples.
We now should be able to clearly see that ethnic violence and racial prejudice is not just an American issue, but an issue world wide.
I agree with you that this should be the beginning of the conversation, and my hope if we can engage with civility and compassion, that conversation can lead us out of these difficult times into a great healing.
Thanks again.
Jim and Khal, all good points. I have been watching the reactions on both sides of the spectrum today and I am not very hopeful that this "conversation" is about to start, but hope springs eternal!
I have a lot of respect for the voices discussing the Onate issue, as this is a very complicated discussion among, as we saw the other day, people of different and often mixed ancestry and different points of view.
Few aspects of human history are without bloodshed and conflict. We are here today in Northern New Mexico standing on the shoulders of a lot of good people, good progress, and terrible injustice and war all mixed together. We have to move forward with each other in good faith, not with anger towards each other due to stuff in the past that none of us can change. We can only change the future.
I'm a recent addition to the neighborhood and with no historical roots here, so I offer these comments as an outsider, for what they are worth. Better to temporarily store the monument rather than, as I saw in a video today, desecrate it as someone did the Jefferson statue up in Portland. What good will come of that escapes me.
