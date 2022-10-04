Lori Martinez said she has grown accustomed to hauling her elderly parents’ garbage about 25 miles from their home near Ojo Caliente to a transfer station in Alcalde.

Martinez said her parents — who both suffer from diabetes and have no vehicle — haven’t been receiving reliable garbage collection service from North Central Solid Waste Authority for about a year. Lately, however, she said the situation has grown worse.

Her parents have two garbage bins, or polycarts, and they pay a $45 monthly fee to the solid waste authority. When they take their garbage to the transfer station themselves, Martinez said they often incur another charge of $10 to $30, depending on how much trash they’ve accumulated. When they receive no garbage collection for weeks at a time — as has often been the case over the last year — the trash accumulates.

