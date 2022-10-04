Rio Arriba County residents Danielle Varela, center, and Adam Lavato dump several weeks of household garbage at the Alcalde Transfer Station last week. Facing trash collection delays of three weeks in some cases as the North Central Solid Waste Authority struggles to hire employees in its financial situation, many residents have turned to taking their trash to collection facilities themselves.
Lori Martinez said she has grown accustomed to hauling her elderly parents’ garbage about 25 miles from their home near Ojo Caliente to a transfer station in Alcalde.
Martinez said her parents — who both suffer from diabetes and have no vehicle — haven’t been receiving reliable garbage collection service from North Central Solid Waste Authority for about a year. Lately, however, she said the situation has grown worse.
Her parents have two garbage bins, or polycarts, and they pay a $45 monthly fee to the solid waste authority. When they take their garbage to the transfer station themselves, Martinez said they often incur another charge of $10 to $30, depending on how much trash they’ve accumulated. When they receive no garbage collection for weeks at a time — as has often been the case over the last year — the trash accumulates.
About a month ago, Martinez’s parents received a notice from the solid waste authority stating that customers would have to roll their polycarts to the nearest major road to receive collection service. In their case, the distance to the nearest major road is about a block.
“There are a lot of people here who don’t have people to help throw it, and they live in rural areas like my parents do. They’re not close to highways or streets like in Santa Fe or Albuquerque,” Martinez said. “It’s been unfair that people, especially elderly people, have to do things like this, and they’re paying for it.”
Many residents and business owners in Española and throughout Rio Arriba County have been complaining about delayed trash pickup since at least early summer. In public meetings and on the Facebook group “Española Valley Gossip,” customers of the solid waste authority have claimed their garbage has gone without collection for weeks at a time when their polycarts should be emptied weekly.
According to a 2017 memorandum of understanding between the solid waste authority and the city of Española, the former agreed to weekly curbside pickup for city residents.
On Sept. 2, the solid waste authority posted an announcement online notifying its customers of some “temporary service changes.”
“We are asking all residential customers to pull your poly carts to the nearest major street,” the announcement stated, attributing the change to “unprecedented and unforeseen national, state and regional solid waste driver and laborer shortages.
“We are also asking all senior low-
income and handicapped customers to make temporary arrangements to have someone assist you with hauling your poly cart to the nearest main road,” the announcement said.
The next day, a city of Española news release told residents to roll their trash carts to the street as usual, as city workers would be deployed to assist with collection.
Since Sept. 6, the city has been helping the solid waste authority with garbage collection. City Manager Jordan Yutzy said the city has hired five temporary workers and acquired garbage trucks for the effort.
“Their financials are at a tipping point,” Yutzy said of the solid waste authority, which is a joint public agency that serves Española, Rio Arriba County, Ohkay Owingeh and Santa Clara Pueblo. “The question is how did it get this bad this fast.”
Yutzy said the city is “weighing its options,” one of which could be a return to a city-run solid waste enterprise. He said the city was running its own trash pickup as recently as 2005.
Española City Councilor Peggy Sue Martinez, who has been on the solid waste authority board since April, said that in the last month she has received a large uptick in calls from her constituents about garbage collection. One day in early September, she said she counted 151 calls.
At a Thursday meeting of the authority’s board of directors, officials discussed potential causes for the current trash pickup crisis, including an acute labor shortage and broken budget.
“Since the beginning, we have paid,” Martinez said, referring to the city. “The shortfall here deals with the fact that there is a huge percentage of county people who are not paying.”
Martinez described the solid waste authority as an “organization in peril,” saying it could be struggling to make payroll for its employees within a matter of months. She moved to hold Rio Arriba County financially responsible for reimbursing the authority for its residents’ unpaid accounts, a measure that was rejected by the other four board members.
“I cannot commit, by a motion, to commit funding when the [county’s] budget is already approved,” Rio Arriba County Manager Lucía Sánchez said. “I can commit, however, to pursuing continuing to identify nonpaying accounts.”
The solid waste authority has seen deficits in its operating budget for the last few years. After the first two months of its current fiscal year, the organization was more than $700,000 in the red, and board members foresee payroll and vehicle expenses that will have to grow if operations are to improve.
General Manager Janet Saucedo was more optimistic about the fate of the solid waste authority during a phone call on Friday. She said in spite of many open positions — particularly for specially licensed drivers — the organization has made some recent hires who are currently in training. Saucedo hopes to restore full garbage collection service to customers by the end of October.
Meanwhile, many throughout the county worry a spike in illegal dumping is already underway.
Lori Martinez said she has noticed unofficial, illegal dumps cropping up in fields and arroyos lately.
The New Mexico Environment Department tracks complaints of illegal dumping by county. Rio Arriba County received six such complaints in 2021. So far this year, there have been 10, four of which were reported in September. Three of the complaints this year named North Central Solid Waste Authority or Saucedo as the suspected responsible party for consistent failures to collect garbage.
“Ongoing for at least a year that I know of, this company has failed to pick up trash all across the county for residents and businesses week after week,” a Chama resident wrote of the solid waste authority in August. “Since much of the county is rural, animals are getting into the overflowing waste and spreading it out into the environment.”
A few weeks later, an Española resident wrote her trash hadn’t been collected in three weeks and garbage was overflowing at four dumpster sites nearby.
“Residents of HUD housing units have no more room to dispose of their trash,” she wrote. “I am an adult resident with [cerebral palsy] and intellectual disability, without transportation and have no other means to dispose of garbage.”
Lori Martinez said in an area that already suffers from poverty, drug addiction and violence, the prospect of trash overtaking the county’s natural beauty is a sad one.
“We have enough problems as it is with shootings and stuff here,” she said.