Damian Herrera speaks to an attorney in July during his trial for the 2017 shooting deaths of four people. A judge in Taos County deemed Herrera incompetent earlier this month to stand trial in a fifth murder charge.
TAOS — Damian Herrera, convicted of four counts of first-degree murder in August 2021 for killing three close family members and another man in Rio Arriba County, was again found incompetent last week to stand trial on a murder count in a fifth fatal shooting in Taos County.
Herrera, 27, was sentenced a year ago to four consecutive life sentences.
He killed his mother, Maria “Brenda” Rosita Gallegos, 49; his brother, Brendon Herrera, 20; and his stepfather, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, following an argument at the family’s home in La Madera on June 15, 2017, and then continued the shooting rampage across Northern New Mexico.
He is accused of killing 61-year-old Michael Kyte and stealing his vehicle in Taos County. Prosecutors have said Herrera ran out of gas in Tres Piedras, and Kyte gave him a ride.
Later that evening, Herrera fired a pistol from a vehicle window, killing 59-year-old Manuel Serrano outside Bode’s General Store in Abiquiú.
He has not stood trial in Kyte’s death.
The proceeding could not move forward until resolution of the Rio Arriba case, which faced delays in part because of COVID-19. Findings of Herrera’s incompetency and his refusal to cooperate with attorneys have caused further delays in the Taos County case.
State District Judge Jeffery Shannon again deemed Herrera incompetent Jan. 3 and ordered him be sent to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas.
Within his first 30 days at the facility, the New Mexico Department of Health will be required to provide an evaluation on his susceptibility to treatment and probability of attaining competency. After 90 days, he is to undergo another hearing.
If Herrera is found competent to stand trial, he is ordered to spend the trial period at the Behavioral Health Institute.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.