Damian Herrera speaks to an attorney in July during his trial for the 2017 shooting deaths of four people. A judge in Taos County deemed Herrera incompetent earlier this month to stand trial in a fifth murder charge.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

TAOS — Damian Herrera, convicted of four counts of first-degree murder in August 2021 for killing three close family members and another man in Rio Arriba County, was again found incompetent last week to stand trial on a murder count in a fifth fatal shooting in Taos County.

Herrera, 27, was sentenced a year ago to four consecutive life sentences.

He killed his mother, Maria “Brenda” Rosita Gallegos, 49; his brother, Brendon Herrera, 20; and his stepfather, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, following an argument at the family’s home in La Madera on June 15, 2017, and then continued the shooting rampage across Northern New Mexico.

A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

