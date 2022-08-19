A Rio Arriba County jury has convicted a man accused of molesting eight children, most of them relatives, with two acts of sexual abuse against one child. 

When he was first charged in 2018, Steven Martinez, 31, faced 18 counts, including multiple child rape and criminal sexual contact charges tied to alleged abuse of children between 2012 and 2015.

Jurors were presented three counts to decide following Martinez's trial earlier this month in Tierra Amarilla after some charges were dismissed for various reasons both before and after the case went to trial, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

